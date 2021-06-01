Everything you need to know about the Summer transfer window and high profile players likely to move

Bengaluru, June 1: With the 2020/21 footballing season coming to an end last weekend, football fans now cannot wait to immerse themselves into the summer transfer window.
Despite the pandemic limiting some of the top European side's business for the last two seasons, there have still been big movements in transfer windows. The upcoming summer transfer window is likely to be the same with already some of the top clubs confirming big deals.
But with the European Championships and Copa America tournaments also being played over the next few weeks, the negotiations can drag a bit hence, you need to be more aware of the whole transfer deadlines.
So here, we’ve gathered all the information and key dates you need to know about the market along with the names of some top players who are attracting big transfer interests:
1. When does the transfer window open?
The summer transfer window for Premier League will open on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, and it will run for 12 weeks until 11 pm BST on Tuesday, August 31. For other top leagues like Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga or Ligue 1, the window will open almost after a month on Thursday, July 1, 2021, and will remain so until August 31.
2. Top players linked
Jadon Sancho
Last summer, Dortmund refused to sell Sancho to Manchester United unless their £108million price tag was met which blocked the deal. The Bundesliga club reportedly has now lowered their demand to £80 million and now whether that price will again be too expensive is yet to be seen.
Harry Kane
Kane has been the centre of plenty of speculation recently surrounding his future, with reports claiming he has told Spurs that he wants to leave the club for a new challenge. A player of his calibre unsurprisingly has attracted top suitors with both Manchester clubs reportedly lining up a move.
Raphael Varane
The Real Madrid defender is reportedly not ready to sign a new long-term contract at Madrid. With his current deal running out in just over a year’s time, it is now understood that the Los Blancos are ready to cash in on him. Manchester United have been regarded as one of the most interested sides holding a long-standing interest in him.
Lionel Messi
The Argentine maestro forced a move last summer but ultimately decided to see out his contract at Barcelona. It was understood he will definitely be on the move from Spain this summer, but new Barca president Joan Laporta's involvement could change the course. However, he is also attracting interest from PSG and Manchester City as well.