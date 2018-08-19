Ex-PSG teammate Yuri Berchiche backs Neymar to join Real Madrid

Bengaluru, August 19: Yuri Berchiche, who moved from Paris Saint-Germain to Athletic Bilbao, believes he can completely see Neymar play for his former El Clasico rivals in the near future. Within months of his world record transfer to PSG, Neymar was tracked back to Spain but with interest coming from Real Madrid this time. The Champions League holders were certain of signing Neymar this transfer window but the Brazilian committed his future to the Ligue 1 club for this season.
Following summons from the Financial Fair Play over transfers by PSG, the club was asked to generate player sales worth €60 million, and Yuri Berchiche was one of the first player to leave the Ligue 1 outfit.
PSG star Neymar is likely to join Real Madrid if he decides to return to La Liga , according to his ex-teammate Yuri Berchiche.— VBet Sports Betting (@Vbet_com) August 17, 2018
"I see him returning but more in white than in blue and red" Yuri told El Laguero.#Neymar #neymarjr #psg pic.twitter.com/DhIA3OyLKy
"I see him returning but more in white than in blue and red," Yuri told El Larguero.
"He was very happy at Barcelona. He still likes La Liga because I spoke with him about it, we have a good friendship, and he's a fantastic person.
"If he joins Madrid, I wish him the best of luck."
Rumors suggested that Neymar’s move to Paris was just a decoy to prevent his direct 'traitorous' transfer to Real Madrid, but with an intention to eventually land up at Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez had admitted he is an avid admirer of Neymar, and that they battled Barcelona to sign him from Santos in 2012.
Neymar ended all speculation of a possible transfer this summer after the World Cup, telling reporters: “I’m one hundred percent with PSG. I got used to the criticism.
"I know what they say about me, I know what I have to do about it but those who are a little closer to me know about the difficulties of being Neymar."
Neymar marked his return to domestic action with a goal in the 3-0 Ligue 1 win over Caen last Sunday.