Football Eberechi Eze's Signing Could Lead Arsenal To Premier League Glory, According To Paul Merson Former Arsenal player Paul Merson asserts that the acquisition of Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace could be pivotal for Arsenal's Premier League title ambitions in the upcoming season. With a £67.5m deal agreed, Merson highlights Eze's potential impact on the team's performance. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 23:26 [IST]

Paul Merson, a former Arsenal player, believes Eberechi Eze's addition could be pivotal for Arsenal's Premier League title aspirations this season. Reports suggest Arsenal has agreed to a £67.5 million deal with Crystal Palace for the England international. Although Tottenham was close to securing Eze, Arsenal intervened, and personal terms are nearing completion.

Merson is confident that Eze can lead Arsenal to Premier League success in the 2025-26 season. He stated, "I think Arsenal win the league with Eze." Merson acknowledged that Arsenal had a chance even without him due to the unpredictable nature of the season with Liverpool and Manchester City performing well early on. However, he believes Eze can provide the edge needed for victory.

Eze had an impressive 2024-25 season at Crystal Palace, contributing to 26 goals across all competitions. His tally included 14 goals and 12 assists, surpassing any player in Arsenal's current squad. Bukayo Saka came closest with 25 goal involvements. If Eze departs Palace, he will leave behind a record of 169 appearances, scoring 40 goals and providing 29 assists.

Merson praised Eze as a transformative signing for Arsenal, describing him as a "game-changer" and "a perfect fit." He expressed relief that Arsenal secured Eze over Tottenham, emphasizing his quality as a player. Merson noted that Arsenal often struggles against teams that defend deeply at the Emirates Stadium. These teams aim to restrict space and frustrate Arsenal's attacking play.

According to Merson, this is where Eze's skills become crucial for Arsenal. He possesses the ability to unlock tight defences and break down low blocks during critical moments in games and seasons. While he may not be as effective away from home against stronger opponents like Liverpool or Manchester City, his presence is invaluable when facing lesser teams at home where possession is dominant.

Arsenal has finished second in the Premier League for three consecutive seasons. Merson believes that signing a creative midfielder like Eze could finally propel them to glory in the upcoming campaign. The deal reportedly involves an initial payment of £60 million plus £7.5 million in add-ons to Crystal Palace.

Eze is expected to participate in Crystal Palace's Conference League play-off first leg against Fredrikstad before finalising his move to Arsenal. His arrival would address one of Arsenal's key challenges: breaking down stubborn defences at home matches.

The acquisition of Eberechi Eze signifies a strategic move by Arsenal to enhance their squad depth and creativity on the field. With his proven track record at Crystal Palace, he brings valuable experience and skill that could make a significant difference in their pursuit of silverware this season.