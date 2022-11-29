FA Cup 3rd Round: Full fixtures list of the draw as Man City set to face Chelsea in crunch tie

The FA Cup third-round fixtures have been announced. The draw took place on Monday as all the big Premier League clubs have now learnt their opponents.
Manchester City will be taking on Chelsea in the blockbuster tie in the 3rd round. Other big clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool are also going to play in the 3rd round of the FA Cup.
Manchester United will be playing at home against Everton while holders Liverpool will be up against fellow Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield. Arsenal meanwhile will travel to third-tier club Oxford United as their fellow North London outfit Spurs will host Portsmouth.
Arsenal are the record winners of the FA Cup with 14 titles to their name. The Gunners won four of the last 9 FA Cups and their latest triumph came in 2020 under the tutelage of current manager Mikel Arteta.
FA Cup Schedule:
The matches will be taking place from 6th January to 9th January, 2023.
Broadcast:
FA Cup matches will be telecast live on the Sony TEN network and Indian viewers can live stream the match through the Sony LIV app.
FA Cup 3rd Round Full list of Fixtures:
Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town
Middlesbrough vs Brighton and Hove Albion
Chesterfield vs West Bromwich Albion
Manchester City vs Chelsea
Charlton Athletic or Stockport County vs Walsall
Boreham Wood vs Accrington Stanley
Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth
Derby County vs Barnsley
Cardiff City vs Leeds United
Brentford vs West Ham United
Bournemouth vs Burnley
Coventry City vs Wrexham
Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers
Aston Villa vs Stevenage
Luton Town vs Wigan Athletic
Oxford United vs Arsenal
Fleetwood Town vs QPR
Liverpool vs Wolves
Grimsby Town vs Burton Albion
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
Dagenham and Redbridge or Gillingham vs Leicester City
Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City
Bristol City vs Swansea City
Hartlepool United vs Stoke City
Hull City vs Fulham
Crystal Palace vs Southampton
Millwall vs Sheffield United
Shrewsbury Town vs Sunderland
Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United
Manchester United vs Everton
Reading vs Watford
Ipswich Town vs Rotherham