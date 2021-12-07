FA Cup third round draw: Man Utd take on Gerrard's Villa, Leicester face another Ranieri reunion

London, December 7: Manchester United will face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup and Leicester City start the defence of the trophy against Watford.
United boss interim boss Ralf Rangnick's first FA Cup tie will be an all-Premier League encounter with Villa at Old Trafford, where former Liverpool captain Gerrard can expect a hostile reception.
Holders Leicester will again come up against their former manager Claudio Ranieri, who masterminded the club's fairytale Premier League triumph in 2016, at the King Power Stadium.
The Foxes lifted the trophy for the first time in their history in May after beating Chelsea 1-0 in the final at Wembley.
Chelsea's bid to go one better than last season commences when they welcome National League leaders Chesterfield to Stamford Bridge.
Liverpool and Tottenham host League One opposition in the form Shrewsbury Town and Morecambe respectively, while Premier League leaders Manchester City travel to League Two Swindon Town.
Record 14-time winners Arsenal head to Nottingham Forest aiming to avoid a repeat of their 2018 meeting at this stage of the competition, which Forest won 4-2.
All ties will be played during between January 7-10.
FA Cup third round draw in full:
Boreham Wood or St Albans City v AFC Wimbledon Yeovil Town v AFC Bournemouth Stoke City v Leyton Orient Swansea City v Southampton Chelsea v Chesterfield Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town Cardiff City v Preston North End Coventry City v Derby County Burnley v Huddersfield Town West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion Kidderminster Harriers v Reading Leicester City v Watford Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough Hartlepool United v Blackpool Hull City v Everton Bristol City v Fulham Tottenham v Morecambe Millwall v Crystal Palace Port Vale v Brentford Swindon Town v Manchester City Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers Luton Town v Harrogate Town Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle Manchester United v Aston Villa Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United Newcastle United v Cambridge United Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers West Ham United v Leeds United QPR v Rotherham United Charlton Athletic v Norwich City Nottingham Forest v Arsenal