Everton midfielder Delph withdraws from England squad

By Daniel Lewis
Fabian Delph

London, November 13: Everton midfielder Fabian Delph has withdrawn from England's squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo after failing to recover from a hamstring injury.

Delph sustained the injury during the 1-1 draw with Tottenham on November 3 and sat out Everton's 2-1 win at Southampton on Saturday (November 9).

The 29-year-old still joined up with England on Monday (November 11), but after being assessed by the medical team it has been decided he will continue his rehabilitation at Everton.

England boss Gareth Southgate has opted against calling up a replacement ahead of Thursday's home meeting with Montenegro and the trip to Kosovo three days later.

Delph has been capped 20 times by England since making his debut in 2014, though he has yet to feature in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 2:50 [IST]
