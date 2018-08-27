Fabinho reveals the real reason why he's yet to make his Liverpool debut

London, Aug 27: Liverpool have already played three games so far but their first signing of the Summer, £40 million defensive midfielder Fabinho, is yet to take the field for a single minute.
The Brazil-born player had established himself as a key player in the Monaco side which outgunned everyone by winning the league in 2015-16 and for a more ambitious project jumped the ship to arrive at Merseyside.
However, the 24-year-old has since been ignored by Jurgen Klopp who has fielded a trio of Wijnaldum Keita and Milner in the midfield with Henderson coming off the bench.
Following their 1-0 win against Brighton, Klopp revealed that Fabinho responded positively to being left out of the matchday squad and has no concerns over his ability to adapt.
Echoing the same thought, the midfielder now has stated that his exclusion from the squad is due to his inability to cope up with Klopp's method, however, he's taking advice from his fellow midfielders to help find his feet and expecting to feature in the squad soon.
Últimos preparativos. Tá chegando a hora! / Almost there! Looking forward to our Premier League debut. pic.twitter.com/HQJdI8lHGN— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) August 10, 2018
"I'm aware it's a different playing style than Monaco," he told the Liverpool Echo. "There were two in midfield there whereas here at Liverpool there's usually three. My midfield partners have provided me with guidance and assistance. So have the defence.
"I knew it would change and I feel I've adapted well. You seek guidance from the other players around you and that's worked really well and I feel my performances in pre-season were good.
"Monaco had a transition similar to Liverpool. I think the two teams can be compared in this way, both of them have a very fast transition, with every fast player up front.
"I hope to be as important here as I was at Monaco."
Liverpool have got a fine start in the Premier League with three wins out of three and currently sit top of the table with 9 points in hand, just ahead of Chelsea who also acquired the same points.