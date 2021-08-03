Fabinho signs new long-term Liverpool contract

London, Aug 3: Fabinho has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club have confirmed.
The Brazil midfielder's fresh terms are widely reported to run until June 2026.
Fabinho joined Liverpool from Monaco for £43.7million in May 2018 and quickly established himself as an integral member of Jurgen Klopp's side.
He finished his first season at the club as a Champions League winner, while the Reds ended their 30-year wait for a top-flight title by storming to Premier League glory in 2019-20.
Fabinho is expected to revert to his pivotal role at the base of the midfield in the forthcoming season, having filled in at centre-back for long spells last term amid long-term injuries for Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.
"These last three seasons I've been really happy here. I learned a lot with the manager, with all the staff, with the boys as well," the 27-year-old, who has made 122 appearances for Liverpool, told the club's official website.
"We achieved things together and for me I think it's the best place to be, the best place to keep growing, to keep learning from the staff, from the boys.
"Hopefully we will keep achieving good things."
Liverpool also won the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup during a record-breaking 2019-20, only to meekly cede their domestic title to Manchester City last time around.
Nevertheless, Fabinho believes the best is yet to come from himself and Klopp's squad.
"In my game I have improved, I think I'm a bit more experienced now and now I'm 27 – I arrived at the club [at] 24," he added, speaking to Liverpool's official website.
"When you play on this level, of course it's natural you will grow, you will learn a lot of things.
"I don't want to stop here, I know where I can be better, I can help the team to be better as well. I will try to do my best for this team."