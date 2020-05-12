Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Cannavaro: Everyone had eyes on Messi, but I was watching Iniesta

By Dejan Kalinic

Madrid, May 12: Fabio Cannavaro discussed his love for Andres Iniesta, saying he watched the former Barcelona midfielder over Lionel Messi.

Iniesta, now playing for J1League outfit Vissel Kobe, celebrated his 36th birthday on Monday (May 11).

The former Spain international left Barcelona in 2018 after a trophy-laden stint with the La Liga giants.

Cannavaro, who won two LaLiga titles as a Real Madrid player, said he always had eyes on Iniesta, widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of all-time.

"He played with such style, you couldn't help but love him when you saw him play," the Italian told AS.

"He was a perfect professional, very humble ... I loved him.

"Everybody might have been watching Messi but I was watching Iniesta."

More FABIO CANNAVARO News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Baskov happy feeding the masses
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 9:50 [IST]
Other articles published on May 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue