Fabregas hits back at ex-Arsenal team-mate

Kolkata, March 8: Manchester United staged a remarkable comeback against Paris Saint Germain as they overturned a 0-2 home-leg deficit and progressed through to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.
The Premier League side has been praised all over the world for their hunger and determination. However former Arsenal and Real Madrid man Julio Baptista seemed not to have been impressed by the winning side's tactics.
The former Brazilian forward in social media following the game claimed that the approach to the game was poor and should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer adopt similar tactics in the next round, he fears that the team will not go further.
Baptista tweeted: 'Football has those things!!! For the next round a Manchester without merit, who just played and defended the whole game, counting on luck to beat PSG.
'The Manchester being great as it is can not afford play like that if you want to win a Champions League.'
El fútbol tiene de esas cosas !!!Pasa para la próxima ronda un Manchester sin mérito, que se limitó a jugar y defendió todo el partido, contando con la suerte para ganar al PSG ...el Manchester siendo grande como es no puede permitir jugar así si desea ganar una Champions League.— Júlio Baptista (@J_Baptista81) March 6, 2019
However, Fabregas differed with his former Arsenal team-mate.
Fabregas pointed out that United were hampered by several injuries, as well as Paul Pogba’s suspension and they had no option to adapt to the circumstances.
"Julito, how are you my friend? Each one plays with their weapons and United had at least 8 casualties of very important players," Fabregas said.
"They had to bring on their academy players in the last 20 minutes because they did not have anything else.
"Have they been lucky? Yes. But they deserve respect for fighting and believing until the end.
"I am a defender of good football but you always have to adapt to what you have."