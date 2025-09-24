Abhishek Sharma just one place behind Yuvraj Singh, becomes joint 7th in Six-Hitting List for India in T20Is

Football Emery's Fair Assessment Of Aston Villa's Lazy Play After Draw With Sunderland Ezri Konsa agrees with Unai Emery's criticism of Aston Villa's lazy performance in their recent draw against Sunderland. Despite a challenging start to the season, Konsa believes the team can improve as they prepare for their Europa League opener. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 21:48 [IST]

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa agrees with Unai Emery's criticism of the team's performance following their 1-1 draw against Sunderland. Despite playing against ten men for over an hour, Villa only managed to score once through Matty Cash. Wilson Isidor equalised for Sunderland, leaving Villa still in search of their first win this season. Emery expressed his frustration, stating: "We were lazy sometimes in defence. When we conceded, we were lazy."

Konsa acknowledged Emery's comments as fair, noting that the team failed to execute their high defensive line effectively. "Yeah, it's a fair comment. I think everyone has seen the picture, seen the goal," Konsa remarked during a press conference before Villa's Europa League match against Bologna. He emphasised that maintaining a high line is a key strategy instilled by Emery since his arrival.

Villa's season has been challenging so far, with the team currently sitting 18th in the Premier League and eliminated from the EFL Cup. However, Konsa remains optimistic about turning things around. He stated that setbacks are part of the game and expressed hope for improvement soon. "Things have not been good for us so far this season. But there are blips in the season, and we are going through that now," he said.

Despite their struggles, Konsa dismissed any notion of a crisis within the club. He praised captain John McGinn for his leadership and motivational words after matches to keep morale high. "I don't think we are at the stage where we need to have meetings," Konsa added, highlighting McGinn's role in maintaining team spirit.

The upcoming Europa League match against Bologna offers Villa a chance to change their fortunes under Emery's guidance. The manager holds an impressive record in the competition with 93 games managed, 56 wins, and four titles. His experience could be crucial as Villa aims to improve their performance.

Villa faced Bologna last season in European competition, securing a 2-0 victory in the Champions League. This familiarity might provide some confidence as they prepare for another encounter with the Italian side.

Konsa stressed that players must take responsibility on the pitch rather than relying solely on managerial input. "As players, we have been in the game a long time, and we know what we need to do," he said, acknowledging that it ultimately falls on them to address issues during matches.

The team's slow start has drawn criticism from some quarters, but Konsa believes it reflects how far Villa has progressed over recent years. He remains confident that results will improve soon and is eager to prove doubters wrong starting with Thursday's game.

Emery's track record in European competitions provides hope for Villa fans looking forward to better performances ahead. With his extensive experience and success in managing Europa League campaigns, there's optimism that he can guide Aston Villa back on track this season.