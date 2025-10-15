How Many Times East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Faced Each Other in IFA Shield Final? Who Hold the Edge?

Football Fan Unrest Mars Mohun Bagan’s IFA Shield Win as Police Lathi Charge Erupts in Kolkata By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 20:10 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Mohun Bagan's final group-stage victory in the IFA Shield 2025 over United SC on Wednesday should have been a night of celebration for the Mariners. Instead, the post-match scenes at Kolkata's Kishore Bharati Krirangan descended into chaos as a section of fans clashed with police, leading to a lathi charge that marred the evening.

What began as a peaceful demonstration by Mohun Bagan supporters soon spiralled out of control. Many fans had arrived at the venue not just to cheer for their team but to voice frustration against the club management.

Banners bearing slogans such as "Shir Dara Bikri Nei" ("Our backbone is not for sale") were displayed across the stands - a symbolic message aimed at expressing loyalty to the club's heritage and discontent with recent administrative decisions.

The discontent stems from Mohun Bagan's controversial withdrawal from the AFC Champions League 2 match against Sepahan FC in Iran. Fans have accused the players and management of lacking commitment, and several supporter groups even issued an open letter demanding transparency and accountability for the decision. The tension reached its peak when one of the team's foreign stars, Dimitrios Petratos, was reportedly confronted by a group of angry fans as he exited the stadium. His car was briefly surrounded before he managed to leave through an alternate gate.

Soon after, a section of supporters began chanting slogans against the club management, leading to heated exchanges with the police deployed at the ground. What followed was a lathi charge by the Kolkata Police to disperse the crowd, resulting in chaotic scenes outside the venue.

The incident underscores the widening rift between the club's passionate fanbase and the management. Mohun Bagan's supporters, long considered among the most loyal in Indian football, have been vocal about protecting the club's identity and legacy amid growing corporate influence. Wednesday's events, however, suggest that their patience is running thin - and the relationship between the stands and the boardroom may be reaching a breaking point.