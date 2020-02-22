Football
Fantasy football tips: 5 players to sign for your FPL team for gameweek 27

By
Bengaluru, Feb 22: With the European football finally done and dusted, the attention again comes around to the Premier League as well as to fantasy league assets for this weekend’s set of fixtures.

The 27th gameweek of Premier League starts with Chelsea hosting London rivals Tottenham at 6.00 PM IST and if you have not figured out your FPL team for the weekend here is our pick of five players whom you can take in your side.

Goalkeeper

Dean Henderson SHU, £5.1m

Sheffield have been one of the best teams in Premier League in terms of defensive aspects and Henderson has been pivotal in that case. He is the most owned first-choice keeper at the moment and if you have not brought him yet, this is the best chance to sign him up. The Blades now would have a comparatively easy run of games in coming weeks. They next play against Brighton at home, a side that strives for goals from away hence signing him up could be a good choice.

Defender

Matt Doherty £6.1m

Wolves are at home against last-placed Norwich having kept back-to-back clean sheets and any defender from Nuno's side apparently is the safest option to pick up. Doherty is a good choice to sign because of his attacking and goalscoring abilities however if budget is the factor, signing Willy Boly for £4.7m could also be a good choice.

Midfielder

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), £12.8m

Last season's top scorer looks to be back in form and you could sign him up if there are funds in your account. Salah has delivered double-digit points in the last two weeks out of three and with them playing West Ham next at home, he surely has the chance of putting his name in the scoresheet.

Forward

Raul Jimenez WOL, £7.8m

Wolves' upcoming fixtures look lenient on paper, starting at home to Norwich this weekend. Jimenez although has struggled a bit recently but this could be a golden opportunity for him to coming back to the form.

Danny Ings (Southampton), £7.1m

One of the most in-form and affordable forward of this season, Ings has a very easy run of games starting with Villa at home in the weekend. It is a nor brainer to include your team given his run of form this season.

Story first published: Saturday, February 22, 2020, 12:55 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 22, 2020

