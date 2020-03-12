Football
Fantasy football tips: 5 players to sign for your FPL team for gameweek 30

By
Gameweek 30: Football Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, March 15: Although the upcoming gameweek 30 of Premier League will have as usual fixtures involving all the 20 teams. But with Blank Gameweek 31 soon approaching, where only 8 teams are set to play any transfer plans of getting players should be kept in mind with respect to next week's fixtures.

Keeping these all in mind we have selected five such names which can be useful in not only in this gameweek but also in next week's fixtures:

Goalkeeper

Rui Patrício WOL, £5.1m

The Portuguese keeper has been in fine form with four clean sheets in five games going into Sunday’s trip to West Ham. Moreover, they’re one of the few teams guaranteed to play in Gameweek 31 hence getting him this week could be a wise decision.

Defender

Matt Doherty WOL, £6.2m

Another acquisition from Wolves who look like the best option to select with due to their appearances in both 30 and 31 game week. Doherty has scored in his last two away games in all competitions going into Sunday’s trip to West Ham while also has four clean sheets in last five games

Midfielder

Bruno Fernandes MUN, £8.5m

Although United only will feature in gameweek 30 with the red-hot form this Portuguese currently is, it's tough to ignore him. Five league games into his Premier League game, he has two goals, three assists, 38 points and two double-digit hauls. United next play a fragile Spurs side and it should be a good acquisition.

Forward

Diogo Jota WOL, £6.4m

Wolves are also one of the few teams guaranteed to play in Gameweek 31 and this week they have a home fixture against struggling West Ham. Their most in-form player has been Jota as of late, who has three goals and two assists in his last three Premier League appearances alongside back-to-back hat-tricks in the Europa League. He is in red hot form and looks like an impressive option to get in. His price tag too is in the moderate range hence signing him should be a no-brainer.

Chris Wood BUR, £6.2m

The Kiwi international is another player whose team will play both in gameweek 30 and 31. His first game although looks tough on paper with them visiting Etihad this week, but it is a chance worth taking.

Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 12:51 [IST]
