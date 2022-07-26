Fantasy Premier League 2022: Three bargain forwards you can select

Bengaluru,
July
26:
With
the
Premier
League
season
on
the
horizon,
Fantasy
Premier
League
managers
are
brushing
up
their
respective
squads
with
the
mix-up
of
star
players
as
well
as
some
bargains
additions.
Most managers rely heavily on a regular goalscorer and picking up star strikers has always been the key to success. So as a result, the majority of owners' £100million funds is expected to be spent on some best high prized options like Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, or Cristiano Ronaldo.
But in order to accommodate the Premier League's best players on your side, the money needs to be saved somewhere. That’s where bargain differentials come in. The bargains always breakthrough within weeks of the season starting, but identifying them from starting can save you a lot of future transfers.
Keeping that in mind, here we have made a selection of three bargain forwards who could do well for your fantasy team in 2022/23.
1. Bryan Mbeumo (£6.0m) – Brentford
The Brentford attacker has been reclassified as a forward this season and he could turn out to be the dark horse for many managers. The Frenchman scored four goals and made seven assists last season. This season he is likely to be a regular playing alongside Ivan Toney, or as part of a front three cutting in from the right. Considering Brentford's attacking gameplay, there is a big chance of him registering a fair amount of goals and assists.
2. Brennan Johnson (6.0m) – Nottingham Forest
The Nottingham striker was one of the big reasons behind their promotion this season. The 21-year-old scored 18 goals and assisted 10 times, averaging a return every 150 minutes last season in the Championship. Forest have spent massively this transfer window in order to reshape the squad with more quality, meaning Johnson will get a better chance of delivering more valuable points.
3. Aleksandar Mitrovic (6.0m) – Fulham
The Serbian striker took the league by storm last season breaking all the possible records and performing at a persistent rate. Mitrovic scored an outstanding 43 goals and seven assists in 44 matches last season. Given the current form, he definitely could well be one of the best budget strikers this season.