Fantasy Premier League: Four best budget friendly strikers for your team

Bengaluru, Aug 26: Within just one month, Premier League will be back in action with high profile encounters. Now to gear up the hype, the fan favourite Fantasy Premier League also has been already brought into action.
With Fantasy Premier League managers already shuffling their teams, one big thing has to be kept in mind to find bargain buys in every position.
While the usual suspects like Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne, Sadio Mane or Raheem Sterling will most likely finish as the highest overall scorers but they will cost managers a fair chunk of the £100m squad budget allocated at the start of the game. The money for such signings needs to be saved somewhere. That’s where bargain differentials come in. Hence, finding a cut-price goal scorer is always a top priority for those seeking profit.
Here we have picked out a few lower-priced forwards who could be a bargain on the long and can help you construct the perfect team.
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) – £6.0
Mitrovic proved to be a hit two years back when he netted 11 goals along with 4 assists before going down with Fulham. But he continued his form in Championship last season, scoring 26 goals. The Craven Cottagers under Scott Parker's guidance play free-flowing attacking football and Mitrovic could serve as a decent option forward line given his lower price tag.
Neal Maupay (Brighton)- £6.5m
The 24-year-old has had a fine debut campaign in Premier League last season, scoring 10 goals and assisting three. He is likely to grow furthermore this season and with Brighton seemed to be bright offensive upfront under Graham Potter, he could be a solid 3rd forward.
Chris Wood (Burnley) £6.5m
The Kiwi international is a splendid poacher and his last three seasons stats validate the statement. Last season, he enjoyed his most prolific season to date, scoring 14 goals along with one assist to claim a career-high 136 points. He could have a similar season this season as well given he is entering into his prime, he could be a decent option to select with.
Michail Antonio (West Ham) £6.5m
Unless David Moyes signs any better option, the English international could serve as Hammers leading forward next season. Last season he was positioned as a midfielder but his position now has been shifted to the striker. Antonio helped West Ham to maintain their Premier League status by getting unbeaten in the last four games. He scored a stunning eight goals in the process alongside one assist which includes a four-goal haul against Norwich. Overall he delivered 10 goals and four assists with a massive 11 points- his career-best. If he manages to maintain his recent scoring output, he’d be a great value.