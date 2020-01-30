Football
Fantasy Premier League team of Gameweek 24

Bengaluru, Jan 30: Another game week of Fantasy Premier League football has passed by and another set of players has emerged as heroes.

Liverpool's victory over West Ham last night saw the completion of game week 24. The Reds have had a double game week this term although there were midweek FA Cup ties in between two games.

In the pick of the game week, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea all dropped points in a compelling fashion, but the other big three Liverpool, Manchester City and Spurs claimed maximum points.

Most of the FPL managers slowly but surely now getting a shape of their season-long players. Here’s our look at Gameweek 24’s best XI.

Every week we look at the top point gainers with respect to fantasy football and here is our Fantasy Premier League Team of the Week:

Goalkeeper:

Dean Henderson- SHU 11 points

Despite Sheffield losing the match 1-0 against Manchester City, the loanee from Manchester United was a standout performer. He saved the spot-kick from Jesus and made four saves, to gain maximum points among keepers.

Defender:

Florian Lejune- NU 14 Points

The fullback scored two quick injury-time goals within one minute to grab one point out of the blue against Everton. He is the highest point-getter from the defence this week.

Ricardo Pereira- Lei 12 points

Scored one and assisted another in Leicester's big win over West Ham last weekend. His performance also earned him one additional bonus point.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liv 12 points

Played in two games this week and provided points in both the ties. Against Wolves, he provided the assist for Henderson's goal while last night kept a clean sheet against West Ham.

Jack Stephens- Sou 11 points

Kept a clean sheet against Crystal Palace last weekend and was the provider of Sotton's first goal. It's his second two-digit figure just within four game weeks.

Midfielder:

Jordan Henderson - Liv 16 points

His impressive outing against Wolves last weekend is the reason he belongs to the team of the week. The English international scored and assisted each against Wolves which handed him 13 points in Liverpool's first game.

Mohamed Salah- Liv 16 points

Salah is another Liverpool player to make into the team of the week. Salah's inclusion in the side is mainly due to his heroics against West Ham last night. He scored one and assisted another to clinch 14 from the game.

Ayoze Perez – Lei 15 points

After drawing blanks for two weeks, the former Newcastle man was again back to his best against West Ham where he scored two goals in their 4-1 victory. It also earned him three bonus points.

Nathan Redmond- Sou 13 points

Scored one and assisted another in their last weekend's victory over Crystal Palace. It was his second double-digit return of the season after the third gameweek.

Dele Alli- Spurs 13 points

Spurs survived the Norwich scare thanks to the brilliance of Alli. He scored one and assisted another in their 2-1 victory back in the weekend. It was his second two-digit return of the season.

Forward

Chris Wood- Bur 12 points

The Burnley frontman shattered the Old Trafford side last weekend where he scored one and assisted another as they won 2-0 against Manchester United. The Kiwi international has been in fine form this season and it was his 10th goal of the season- two in two consecutive games.

Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 14:36 [IST]
