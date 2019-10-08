Fantasy Premier League team of Gameweek 8

Bengaluru, Oct 8: Eight weeks of Premier League football have passed by and slowly now the table is turning up to showcase the real intensity from the teams. A weekend of shock and surprise and disappointment occurred ahead of the international which not only turned the standing but also hit a major block to many Fantasy Premier League managers as well.
The players from both Manchester sides suffered a set-back after losing to Wolves at home in Etihad and away to Newcastle respectively while Spurs were blown away by a superb Brighton with a 3-0 defeat.
Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the table to eight points following a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Leicester while two other London based sides, both Chelsea and Arsenal managed to nick in wins.
Two players each from Liverpool and Newcastle managed to break in into the team of the week and below is the full XI of best performers in terms of fantasy points this week:
Ben Foster – Watford – 10 points
Watford's season so far has been awful and the former Manchester United keeper suffered an embarrassing feat just a couple of weeks back when they were thumped 8 by Manchester City. But with a superb display in the weekend, Flores's team managed to snatch away one point. More importantly, they showed a strong defensive unit thanks to an impressive performance from Foster. Foster made three saves to earn an additional save point, whilst scooping three bonus points as the fixture’s best performer.
David Luiz – Arsenal – 15 points
Highest scoring defender of the week, the former Chelsea man finally managed up to rise to the occasion to be the decider of the game against Bournemouth. He scored the only goal of the game and played his part in just the club’s second clean sheet of the season, scooping three bonus points to make it a total of 15 for the week.
Jetro Willems – Newcastle – 12 points
The left-wing back probably has had one of his finest performances in a Newcastle shirt against United over the weekend. He helped the side keep a clean sheet and provided the assist for Matty Longstaff’s winner as Newcastle secured a 1-0 victory over Manchester United.
Lewis Dunk – Brighton – 10 points
Brighton secured a big win against Spurs at the weekend mainly due to the heroics of the attacking third, however, their captain too on point in obtaining keeping the side intact in the backline also. He provided an assist for Aaron Connolly for the third goal with a long ball forward and earned two bonus points as well.
Adama Traore – Wolves – 16 points
Gameweek 8’s Player of the Week, Wolves right-wing back Adama Traore delivered 16 points courtesy of his late double in the stunning defeat of Manchester City. Having scored just once in his previous 49 appearances for the club, it was an exceptional performance that will no doubt boost his confidence who has often been labelled with the inconsistent stick.
James Milner – Liverpool – 13 points
The veteran English midfielder was the reason behind Liverpool's 100% winning steak. He provided the opener for Sadio Mane's goal and later dramatically nicked the winner with a spot-kick in 93rd min to seal their 8th consecutive win.
Sadio Mane – Liverpool – 12 points
The second Liverpool player to be in the list. He registered one goal and one assist for Liverpool, one of the few premium selections to deliver strong points total in Gameweek 8. The 13 points were already his third double-figure haul of the season, slowly making him one of the most elite performers of this season as well.
Conor Hourihane – Aston Villa – 11 points
The Irish midfielder shone during Villa’s thumping win at Norwich. He provided the assist for Wesley’s second of the afternoon before scoring his first Premier League with a sweetly struck strike from outside the area.
Matthew Longstaff - Newcastle United- 10 points
A dream debut for a 19-year-old, who along with his brother, helped his side defeat Manchester United over the weekend. The 19-year-old, playing in midfield alongside his older brother Sean, clipped the bar with a dipping first-half effort but made no mistake as he beat David de Gea with a sweetly-struck low drive after 72 minutes.
Aaron Connolly – Brighton – 13 points
Another debut for a teenager, as the Brighton academy star, scored twice to drub in Spurs at their home. Having come off the bench to make sporadic cameos across Brighton’s last four Premier League outings, he was handed a first start against Spurs and he repaid Graham Potter’s faith truly. He is also the first teenager from the Republic of Ireland to score a Premier League brace since Robbie Keane in August 1999. His £4.5m price tag now could be a bargain in the long run.
Wesley – Aston Villa – 14 points
The big Brazilian from the Belgian league is slowly turning up the heat and after some impressive performances over the last couple of weekends, finally managed to register goals to his name. He has now scored three times in as many games. A brace against Norwich City could be a turning point for the Brazilian marksman who only has a £4.5m price tag.