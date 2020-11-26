Fantasy Premier League Tips: Five Players For Gameweek 10

Bengaluru, Nov 26: With midweek European ties are over the attention now again shift towards Premier League and obviously to Fantasy Premier League calculations. Gameweek 9 should have been a good week for many of the managers' having players like Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Liverpool's Andy Robertson or Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes.
An average of 55 points was noted overall. However, who has had a bad last matchday would now look to shuffle their team and make some changes in the side.
Below we have a further few names you might want to consider ahead of the game-week which kicks-off with Crystal Palace hosting Newcastle on Saturday, 28 November, at 1.30 AM IST.
Goalkeeper
Ederson MCI, (£6.0m)
Man City have made a poor start but they’ve still been relatively solid defensively with Laporte and Dias at the backline. They next host Burnley and Fulham in their next two league fixtures who have been relatively poor in attack this term. Fans could hope for two clean sheets in these fixtures.
Defender
Christian Fuchs LEI, (£4.5m)
The veteran defender could be a differential to many managers and serve as a bargain addition. Leicester's back five looks solid this term and Fuchs has kept two clean sheets in the last four games. They next host struggling Fulham so could look to gain a clean sheet.
Midfielders
Diogo Jota LIV, (£6.7m)
Most inform player at the moment, the Portuguese attacker has 4 goals in just 7 appearances for Liverpool in the league this season. He is becoming a constant in the Liverpool lineup, and at just £6.7m, he could be an absolute steal. Plus they next face Brighton away, who have not looked solid defensively.
Raheem Sterling MCI, (£11.5m)
Despite an underwhelming start to the season Sterling has looked sharp although hasn't quite found the back of the net when required. But with two favourable games coming next- starting with Burnley at home, this could be the exact opportunity to break his duck.
Forward
Jamie Vardy LEI, (£10.2m)
The Englishman will be up against one of the worst defence in the league and the fixture could hence see him increasing his tally of 8 goals.