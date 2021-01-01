Fantasy Premier League Tips for game week 17

Bengaluru, Jan 1: The last game week may not have been most satisfying for most of the fantasy managers due to postponements, rotation and injuries. A record return of 18 positive cases led to two fixtures being postponed while just 12 goals were scored. However, patience is the key and you always get next week to sort out your issues.
Game week 17 would see the first round of Premier League actions of the new year. It will be the third matchday withing two weeks and there is every bit of chance of managers making squad rotation which led us to analyse option for the game week 17.
But there are certainly some interesting options for the Gameweek and here is our pick of five players whom should you take in your team by transferring or using the second wild card to oversee the squad-
Goalkeeper
Bernd Leno - Arsenal, £4.9m
Arsenal have looked solid defensively and they next face West Brom who just conceded 5 goals at home. Leno kept a clean sheet last game week and has another good chance this week.
Defender
James Tarkowski - Burnley, £5.3m
The English defender has kept three clean sheets in the last five games. Burnley next face Fulham at home, certainly he could be a good pick.
Midfielders
Bukayo Saka - Arsenal, £5.2m
The Arsenal winger has provided back to back returns. Now with him playing next match against Brom who are certainly out of form, he has a great chance of getting into scoresheet.
Wilfried Zaha CRY, £3.9m
Zaha scored his 8th goal of the season last week and has an easy home fixture against bottom-placed Sheffield United this week. He could be a nice differential and fresh choice.
Forward
Dominic Calvert-Lewin EVE, £7.9m
The Everton forward is without a goal in four matches. But a home match against West Ham could be the perfect opportunity for him to break that run.