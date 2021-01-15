Fantasy Premier League Tips Gameweek 19

Bengaluru, January 15: The first double gameweek of the Fantasy Premier League season is upon us with ten teams set to play twice depending on any further postponements and rearrangements. So it is an excellent time to gain ground and maximise the points return.
Here in this article we take a look at the top five picks for the gameweek which starts with Wolves hosting West Brom on 16th January, 6.00 PM IST:
Goalkeeper
Ederson MCI, £6.0m
City have kept three cleansheets in their last four games. They have a double gameweek this week against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, and both of those clashes are at home. Considering their form at the back lately, Ederson looks like the most solid option in goal at the moment.
Defender
Aaron Cresswell WHU, £5.4
The Hammers also have two easy home games against Burnley and West Brom this gameweek. As a result, it makes Cresswell an outstanding candidate to rely upon as he not only has kept six cleansheets but also has provided six assists as well so far.
Midfielders
Kevin De Bruyne MCI, £11.8m
FPL's most in-form player comes up against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa at the Etihad in this double gameweek. The Belgian has delivered outstanding results in back to back weeks. So, he should be a great pick going forward considering the easy set of fixtures.
Mason Mount CHE, £6.8m
Frank Lampard's side might be struggling for form, but the English midfielder has always looked a main threat for the Blues. They next face Fulham and Leicester, making Mount a risk worth taking for FPL.
Forward
Michail Antonio WHU, £6.2m
West ham United surely have the best fixtures of any side in the double gameweek as they face relegation candidates Burnley and West Brom at home. With Antonio at the spearhead of the attack, he provides the best value for money among the costly forwards.