FC Basel buys stake in Chennai City FC

Chennai, February 6: Twenty-time Swiss champions FC Basel have bought a minority stake in I League table toppers Chennai City FC (CCFC).
As part of the new partnership, FC Basel, the home town of Swiss tennis great Roger Federer, will be actively involved in setting up junior academies across South India.
The partnership also involves joint training of talent, the close co-operation in the field of scouting as well as the establishment and expansion of junior academies in South India.
"The FC Basel wants to support the CCFC in the context of the partnership, especially in the junior sector. announced its intention to be involved with Indian football," the club announced on their Twitter handle.
"The FC Basel 1893 has decided to be present at an early stage in football-loving India with a sustainable partnership due to the promising potential at various levels. This with a manageable financial commitment, which offers interesting prospects in the future," the club added.
Massimo Ceccaroni, chief instructor of FC Basel 1893 will be involved involved in the operations.
Talking about the partnership, FC Basel President Bernhard Burgener said, "I'm pleased that FC Basel is the first European club to participate in an Indian club. The intensive exchange with the club managers of the CCFC convinced us. In the foreground for us is the support in the junior area. In addition, we generally see great development potential in Indian football. "
Chennai City FC are currently on top of the I League with 30 points from 14 games. They next play an away game against NEROCA on Monday (February 11).