FC Copenhagen And Bayer Leverkusen Draw 2-2 In Dramatic Champions League Opener

In a thrilling Champions League match, FC Copenhagen and Bayer Leverkusen ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw. Late goals from Jordan Larsson and Alex Grimaldo highlighted the match's intensity.

By

A dramatic own goal in the dying moments ensured Bayer Leverkusen secured a 2-2 draw against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League. Pantelis Hatzidiakos inadvertently turned a cross into his own net during stoppage time, allowing Leverkusen to claim a point. Earlier, Jordan Larsson had given Copenhagen an unexpected lead.

Youssoufa Moukoko nearly doubled Copenhagen's advantage, but Mohamed Elyounoussi's cross hit the crossbar instead. Goalkeepers Dominik Kotarski and Mark Flekken made crucial saves throughout the match. Alex Grimaldo equalised with a stunning free-kick in the 82nd minute, marking his fourth direct free-kick goal in Champions League history.

Copenhagen and Leverkusen End in 2-2 Draw

Grimaldo's achievement moved him past Xabi Alonso for the most direct free-kick goals by a Spaniard in the competition. However, just four minutes later, Robert Silva headed home from Rodrigo Huescas' cross to restore Copenhagen's lead. Despite this setback, Hatzidiakos' unfortunate touch on Patrik Schick's low cross levelled the score once more.

Rodrigo Huescas shone on his birthday by assisting and creating three chances, more than any other Copenhagen player. He became only the second player to assist on his Champions League debut on his birthday at age 22, joining Lewis Holtby who did so for Schalke in 2012. Despite these efforts, Copenhagen missed out on just their second win against German teams in major European competitions.

Copenhagen has struggled recently in the Champions League, securing only two wins from their last 13 matches while drawing five and losing seven. New Leverkusen coach Kasper Hjulmand has yet to secure a victory in seven attempts within this competition.

The match highlighted both teams' resilience and determination as they battled for points. While Leverkusen managed to salvage a draw through an unfortunate mistake by their opponents, Copenhagen will reflect on missed opportunities that could have secured them a rare victory against German opposition.

Story first published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 1:04 [IST]
