FC Deccan to debut in BDFA Super Division league this season

Bengaluru, November 8: The Bangalore District Football Association's Super Division League, the premier football competition in the city, will have a new team this season in FC Deccan when the league kicks off on November 10 (Friday) at the Bangalore Football Stadium.
City loses a club to a bounced cheque
In all, 11 teams will be part of the league, which includes participation from Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC as well as I-League second division team Ozone FC Bengaluru. MEG & Centre are the defending champions.
Two teams, Bangalore Independents and Jawahar Union FC, have secured promotion from the A Division League. AGORC and DYES, who finished ninth and tenth respectively in the Super Division, were relegated to the A Division.
"Although there was a proposal to include two new teams, only one materialised," a source in the BDFA explained. "We had received an application from another team called Motorworld FC. However, the cheque produced by the owner bounced and we had to cancel their proposal altogether. But we're happy to welcome FC Deccan into the league. Eleven teams will make it an interesting affair."
The matches will be held at 3.15 pm at the Bangalore Football Stadium. To kick things off, Bengaluru FC will play CIL FC in the Super Division opener on November 10 (Friday). FC Deccan will play its first match the next day against Jawahar Union FC.
There will be a three-day break before any Indian Super League game in the city to permit the training of the host and visiting clubs at the Bangalore Football Stadium. Consequently, in the initial round of fixtures announced, there will be no match on November 16, 17, 18 and 23, 24, 25. BFC will play in the ISL on November 19 and 26.
Initial fixtures:
Bengaluru FC vs CIL FC on Nov 10
Jawahar Union vs FC Deccan on Nov 11
Bengaluru FC vs Rail Wheel Factory FC on Nov 12
South United FC vs Bangalore Independents on Nov 13
MEG & Centre vs CIL FC on Nov 14
Bengaluru FC vs Ozone FC Bengaluru on Nov 15