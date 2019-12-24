FC Goa create a unique record in ISL

Thrilling ride
"What we started back in 2017, it was an exciting way of playing. It was all gung-ho, pedal-to-the-metal football where we wanted to get at the neck of opponents no matter who that was or what was the occasion," recalls FC Goa skipper Mandar Rao Dessai.
"It was fascinating, beautiful, I just wanted to be a part of it all. You want to get out of bed and be part of this every single day. Scoring goals can never me a mundane thing," he added.
Rising to the occasion
Calm and assured when needed to be on the build-up, technically shrewd and calculated in front of goal when the moment arises, the Gaurs over the last two and a half seasons have proven time and again that they have the both the know-how as well as the gumption to rise to the moment when needed.
"I think we've come a long way. We still've that sharp edge about ourselves," Mandar added.
Small contribution
After Cormoninas' first strike, FC Goa added two more and the tally stood at 102 by the end of the night.
"I am happy I played a small part in that. These are small things to savour for us and for the fans," said Corominas.
Something special
100 goals under the same head coach in such a short space of time is surely a cause for celebration. But there is so much more to it.
This also an usherance of belief in the team for a fanbase which finds football at the nerve-centre of everything they do and the hope that something special remains on the cards in the days to come.