Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

FC Goa create a unique record in ISL

By
FC Goa
FC Goa became the first ISL team to score 100 goals under the same coach.

Bengaluru, December 24: With the deft touch of his left boot, like on so many other occasions, Ferran Corominas made history on Sunday (December 22) helping FC Goa become the first team to score 100 goals under the same head coach -- Sergio Lobera-- in the Indian Super League (ISL).

The Spaniard has had quite a tryst with history-making in the ISL. The highest-ever scorer in the history of the league, the only player two win two consecutive Golden Boots and the only man to have more than 50 goal contributions in ISL's short history - Corominas wrote another page, this time.

The highest and the second-highest goal-scoring seasons in the ISL (both on the team as well as an individual front), the only team to have scored more than 150 goals in league history - no one reminds Indian football of goals more than FC Goa.

A 100 goals within 2.5 seasons in the context of Indian football is no mean feat. Getting there in the space of 50 games, just shows the bend of mind that the Gaurs operate under.

Thrilling ride

Thrilling ride

"What we started back in 2017, it was an exciting way of playing. It was all gung-ho, pedal-to-the-metal football where we wanted to get at the neck of opponents no matter who that was or what was the occasion," recalls FC Goa skipper Mandar Rao Dessai.

"It was fascinating, beautiful, I just wanted to be a part of it all. You want to get out of bed and be part of this every single day. Scoring goals can never me a mundane thing," he added.

Rising to the occasion

Rising to the occasion

Calm and assured when needed to be on the build-up, technically shrewd and calculated in front of goal when the moment arises, the Gaurs over the last two and a half seasons have proven time and again that they have the both the know-how as well as the gumption to rise to the moment when needed.

"I think we've come a long way. We still've that sharp edge about ourselves," Mandar added.

Small contribution

Small contribution

After Cormoninas' first strike, FC Goa added two more and the tally stood at 102 by the end of the night.

"I am happy I played a small part in that. These are small things to savour for us and for the fans," said Corominas.

Something special

Something special

100 goals under the same head coach in such a short space of time is surely a cause for celebration. But there is so much more to it.

This also an usherance of belief in the team for a fanbase which finds football at the nerve-centre of everything they do and the hope that something special remains on the cards in the days to come.

(Source: FC Goa Media)

More FERRAN COROMINAS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 11:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 24, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue