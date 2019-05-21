FC Goa sign Seiminlen Doungel from Kerala Blasters on a free transfer

Goa, May 21: Indian Super League (ISL) runners-up FC Goa have completed the signing of Seiminlen Doungel on a free transfer from Kerala Blasters.
The 25-year-old forward who had two years left on his contract with the Blasters was released and will now turn out for the Gaurs till the summer of 2021.
Doungel began his professional career with East Bengal before going on to play for Pailan Arrows, Shillong Lajong and Bengaluru FC in the I League. He had earlier represented North East United, Delhi Dynamos and Blasters in the ISL.
Len's looking forward to winning the @IndSuperLeague with the #Gaurs! 🤩🏆#NowWeRise #Len2021 pic.twitter.com/uycwUlCGke— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) May 21, 2019
Known as 'Len' in the Indian footballing circles, the man from Manipur possesses the ability to play across the forward line. Doungel adds both depth as well as competition in the forward ranks for FC Goa. After having topped the charts in terms of goal-scoring in the last two seasons of the ISL, Len's signing should provide more reasons to smile for the FC Goa fans in the seasons to come.
"Goa as a team has been consistently improving every season and playing a very good brand of football. I'm looking forward to play at Fatorda in front of the Goan faithful and I wish to win the ISL with the Gaurs," Doungel told fcgoa.in after putting pen to paper.
He also thanked his former club Blasters tweeting "Kerala and its people will always have a special place in my heart."
Kerala and its people will always have a special place in my heart.— Seiminlen Doungel (@Seiminlen_9) May 20, 2019
കേരളതിനും മലയാളികൾക്കും എല്ലായ്പ്പോഴും എന്റെ ഹൃദയത്തിൽ ഒരു പ്രത്യേക സ്ഥാനം ഉണ്ടാവും.https://t.co/w7TmVfC6yq#KeralaBlasters #Manjappada #ThankYou #GodsOwnCountry pic.twitter.com/7MtwIjcowt
Speaking on the signing, FC Goa's Head of Technical Operation Ravi Puskur said, "We're pleased to have secured the services of Len for the upcoming two seasons. He's a player we've kept an eye on for quite some time now and we're pleased that he's chosen to join us, ahead of the other options.
"With his technical qualities, we feel he'll be ideally suited to our style of football and expect him to slot into the squad seamlessly. His ability to play in multiple positions also gives us more depth in our attacking options and will only increase the competition for places.
"We hope Len can play his part in helping the team carry on from where we left off last season."
(Source: FC Goa Media)