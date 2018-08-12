Fenerbahce target Liverpool outcast Divock Origi

Bengaluru, August 12: Turkish giants Fenerbahce want Liverpool forward Divock Origi but are not ready to meet his £26million asking price set by Liverpool, according to reports.
The Belgian, 23, has just 12 months left on his Reds deal and has fallen well down the pecking order at Anfield.
Even though the English transfer window is closed now, the English clubs can still offload players and Liverpool are reportedly happy to ship Origi out of the club if they get a decent amount of money for him.
Turkish-Football claims Fenerbahce believe they can secure a cut-price permanent move now the Premier League transfer has window closed. Club chiefs would also consider a loan deal for Origi and could potentially scoop him up for nothing next summer.
The Belgian international scored six goals in 31 games for Wolfsburg last season which was pretty poor and did not work well for him in his quest to revive his career after showing plenty of promise at a young age.
After bursting into the Belgium team in 2014, Origi has won 25 caps but the last of those came in 2017.
With Jurgen Klopp having a plethora of attacking options, he knows there is little chance of getting regular game time on Merseyside.
Former team-mate Danny Ings joined Southampton on deadline day as the Reds trim their squad following an expensive summer.
Swiss international Xherdan Shaqiri joined a star-studded group of goalscoring talents, with Fabinho and Naby Keita adding further midfield options.
Origi is right now behind Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge in the pecking order at Anfield and even Dominic Solanke is there to compete with him.
Sturridge's career looked over at Liverpool last season but a sensational pre-season has once again made the fans believe that he could still offer a lot to the club and Klopp looks happy to give him chances once again which is not a good news for Belgian international Origi and a permanent move could be on the cards.