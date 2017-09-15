Fernando Llorente reveals the reason why he snubbed Chelsea

New Delhi, Sep 15: Spurs new signing Fernando Llorente has opened up on his motivations for choosing to join Spurs over Chelsea in the transfer window.
Llorente was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in last season January but decided to stay at Swansea and helped the Swans to keep them in the Premier League after battling with relegation woos throughout the season.
The Spanish striker again linked with a move to Chelsea this Summer also and it was believed that everything was in the right place to actualize the move.
The former Bilbao forward looked set to be reunited with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, his coach for three years at Juventus however, at last Spurs obtained an upper hand over their bitter rival and acquired the 32-year-old on the transfer deadline day in a deal worth around £12 million.
And while speaking about the transfer U turn, Llorente suggested that it was because of Spurs boss Pochettino's heartful message, he decided to make a move to the White side of the North London.
'I'm very happy because at the end everything came out perfect. Tottenham are an amazing club with a wonderful project and I think I fit in very well,' said Llorente to La Vanguardia.
'I want to put my contribution on it and hopefully, I can score many goals to help the club to achieve their targets.
'The truth is that Chelsea have been after me for a long time but at the end you know how this works.
'At the very last minute Pochettino called me and convinced me (to join Tottenham). The Tottenham project is impressive. They have done very well in the last few years and I think I fit very well with this project.
'I think I can help them a lot,' he added. 'It is clear that Pochettino played a very important role in the decision. I have known him since he was playing in Spain.
'There is even a nice anecdote because I made my first-team debut (with Athletic Bilbao) against him at San Mamés. He was at the end of his playing career and I was at the beginning of mine. Then he was the Espanyol manager and I faced him several more times. Now I play under him at Tottenham and I really want to give my best.'
Llorente who scored 15 goals for Swansea last season made his Spurs debut as a substitute in Wednesday's 3-1 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund also called Tottenham "an amazing club" and said he wants to help the club to achieve their targets.