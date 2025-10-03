Football Aston Villa Secures 2-0 Victory Over Feyenoord With Buendia's Stunning Goal Aston Villa continued their strong Europa League campaign with a 2-0 win against Feyenoord. Goals from Emiliano Buendia and John McGinn secured the victory amid VAR controversies. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 3, 2025, 3:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Aston Villa continued their impressive Europa League journey with a 2-0 victory over Feyenoord. The match, marked by several VAR decisions, saw Emiliano Buendia score a stunning goal in the 61st minute. John McGinn added another goal to secure Villa's third consecutive win across all competitions. VAR was central in the first half, with Anel Ahmedhodzic avoiding a red card for fouling Ollie Watkins and Ayase Ueda's goal being disallowed due to a foul.

The game was filled with contentious moments, particularly involving VAR. Villa were denied a penalty after Ian Maatsen fell under Givairo Read's challenge. Despite these incidents, Boubacar Kamara set up Buendia for the opening goal, which he expertly curled past Timon Wellenreuther. McGinn then doubled the lead by calmly placing the ball into the bottom-right corner following Gijs Smal's challenge on Donyell Malen.

John McGinn has been consistently finding the net for Villa, scoring in three consecutive matches including previous games against Bologna and Fulham. His role as captain is crucial, as he regained possession seven times during this match, more than any other Villa player. This performance highlights his importance in Unai Emery’s squad.

Villa's unbeaten record against Dutch teams continues, having never lost in six major European encounters (five wins and one draw). Their next Europa League fixture will see them face Go Ahead Eagles at Villa Park, while Feyenoord will play against Panathinaikos.

Aston Villa’s strong start in Europe reflects their solid form and tactical discipline under Emery. The team aims to maintain this momentum as they progress further into the competition.