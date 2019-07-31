Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Griezmann, Neymar overlooked for The Best FIFA Men's Player award as Messi, Ronaldo shortlisted

By
Griezmann, Neymar overlooked for The Best FIFA Mens Player award as Messi, Ronaldo shortlisted

Barcelona, July 31: Antoine Griezmann and Neymar are not on the shortlist for The Best FIFA Men's Player award, with Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi up against Cristiano Ronaldo and Eden Hazard for this year's prize.

Griezmann completed his long-awaited €120million transfer to the Spanish champions in July but his 15-goal contribution to Atletico Madrid's second-place finish in the 2018-19 LaLiga table was not enough to impress FIFA's panel.

Liverpool trio Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk are in contention after helping the Reds to glory in last season's Champions League, while Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong have been recognised for their part in helping Ajax to the semi-finals and to a domestic title.

There is no place for 2018 winner and Ballon d'Or holder Luka Modric, nor his Real Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale, and Neymar misses out while Paris Saint-Germain colleague Kylian Mbappe is among the nominees.

The Best FIFA Men's Player nominees:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) Frenkie De Jong (Barcelona) Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) Harry Kane (Tottenham) Sadio Mane (Liverpool) Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Mohmed Salah (Liverpool) Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 20:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 31, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue