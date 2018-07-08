Football
FIFA World Cup 2018: Croatia defender Vida free to play England semi-final

Domagoj Vida struck Croatias second goal in extra time during the quarterfinal against Russia in Sochi
Domagoj Vida struck Croatia's second goal in extra time during the quarterfinal against Russia in Sochi

Sochi, July 8: FIFA has given Domagoj Vida a warning over his conduct but the Croatia defender is free to play against England in the World Cup semi-final.

FIFA earlier said it was investigating Domagoj Vida's conduct after the Croatia international allegedly made anti-Russia comments following his side's quarter-final win against the World Cup hosts.

Vida was on the scoresheet with an extra-time header as Croatia triumphed on penalties following a thrilling 2-2 draw in Sochi on Saturday, booking a semi-final clash against England.

But the Besiktas defender risked being sanctioned prior to that game with FIFA looking into comments he seemingly made in a social media video.

Appearing alongside former Croatia international Ognjen Vukojevic - with whom he played at Dynamo Kiev - Vida said: "Glory to Ukraine."

The phrase has been used by Ukrainian anti-Russian nationalists, with Vukojevic adding: "This victory is for Dynamo and Ukraine."

FIFA earlier said: "FIFA is processing the different reports of the said match as well as potential evidence concerning the matter.

"Please understand, until we have evaluated all information available, we cannot comment further."

But FIFA ultimately cleared Vida to play the game against England.

FIFA's disciplinary code prohibits "political slogans in any form" with "anyone who provokes the general public during a match" facing a two-match ban.

Domagoj Vida headed Luka Modric's corner home 10 minutes into the first extra period, only for Fernandes, the Brazil-born defender who was only granted Russia citizenship by president Vladimir Putin two years ago, to keep Russia's hopes alive in a dramatic finish.

However, it was not to be for the resilient hosts, with goalkeeper Danijel Subasic saving Fedor Smolov's penalty and Fernandes firing wide before Rakitic kept his composure to send Croatia through.

Switzerland players including Xherdan Shaqiri were fined but not banned for making hand gestures resembling an eagle, a symbol of Albania, against Serbia earlier in the World Cup.

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Sunday, July 8, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
