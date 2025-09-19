FIFA Ranking September 2025: Argentina go down as Spain claim Top Spot, India find new Rank - Check Top 20, Continental Top Nations

The September 2025 FIFA Men's World Ranking has brought notable shifts among international football's elite teams, with powerhouse nations jostling for supremacy.
Spain's resurgence to the top continues a storied football tradition, while Argentina and France remain close in pursuit amid fierce global competition. Spain, after an 11-year wait, have reclaimed the number one position in world football. La Roja didn't win the UEFA Nations League, but has now reclaimed the summit status in the FIFA rankings.
Argentina, having dominated the world rankings for over two years, now sit third following a rare defeat in World Cup qualifying. Despite this drop, Lionel Messi's legacy and a strong supporting cast have kept Argentina at the forefront of international football.
England, Portugal, and Brazil round out the top six, each displaying top-tier results but longing for the extra edge to break into the top three. Notably, Brazil, historically dominant in world football, have lost ground due to inconsistent results in high-stakes qualifiers. Portugal has also taken a move up as they are now placed 5th in the table.
Mexico are currently the top-ranked CONCACAF team as they hold 14th place, whereas USA are placed 16th in the latest rankings. For Africa, Morocco is currently the leader as they are placed 12th in the rankings.
The Blue Tigers are currently placed 134th in the rankings. In the latest edition, the Indian team has gone down a spot despite finishing 3rd in the CAFA Nations Cup.
In terms of Asian countries, Japan are placed at the top in the continent as they are 19th, followed by Iran (21st), South Korea (23rd) and Australia (25th).
|Rank
|Country
|Points
|1
|Spain
|1875.37
|2
|France
|1870.92
|3
|Argentina
|1870.32
|4
|England
|1820.44
|5
|Portugal
|1779.55
|6
|Brazil
|1761.60
|7
|Netherlands
|1754.17
|8
|Belgium
|1739.54
|9
|Croatia
|1714.20
|10
|Italy
|1710.06
|11
|Morocco
|1706.27
|12
|Germany
|1704.27
|13
|Colombia
|1692.10
|14
|Mexico
|1688.38
|15
|Uruguay
|1673.65
|16
|United States
|1670.04
|17
|Switzerland
|1648.30
|18
|Senegal
|1645.23
|19
|Japan
|1640.47
|20
|Denmark
|1627.64
Europe (UEFA) - Spain (1)
Asia (AFC) - Japan (19)
Africa (CAF) - Morocco (12)
North & Central America (CONCACAF) - Mexico (14)
South America (CONBEMOL) - Argentina (3)
Oceania (OFC) - New Zealand (83)
Biggest Climber: Slovakia (10 places) - 52 to 42
Biggest Drop: Zimbabwe (9 places) - 116 to 125
Canada has achieved their highest ever ranking in FIFA as they are placed 26th in latest rankings.