FIFA U-17 WC: Female assistant referees to be seen for the first time

New Delhi, Oct 3: The upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup will see a new record being set after the football's governing body approved the idea of launching female assistant referees in a FIFA men's competition for the very first time.
The Under 17 world cup will commence from 6th October across six different venues throughout the city of India and it will conduct 52 matches all total.
To officiate in these matches, around 70 male referees have been appointed whereas for the first time Seven female assistant referees also have been chosen by FIFA from across each continent.
FIFA said in a statement, “FIFA has selected seven support referees, but with a twist: for the first-ever time, FIFA has selected female referees for a men’s tournament. The results and improvements seen in the joint preparations have shown the time has come for elite female referees to officiate in men’s competitions together with their male colleagues.”
FIFA’s Head of Refereeing Massimo Busacca said, “We think it’s time for elite female referees to be involved in a FIFA men’s competition. They worked together with male match officials last year and now we want to see them working together in a competition.”
Amidst of these, AIFF has also given the opportunity to 16 Indian match officials to participate along with all these 77 referees and AIFF Director Referees Goutam Kar suggested that this involvement with top referees will be beneficial for Indian football.
AIFF Director Referees Goutam Kar said: “It’s a lifetime opportunity for the Indian match officials who are getting a massive chance to learn the nuances of officiating a match of the highest level. It’s the first of its kind of initiative by FIFA to include the host nation’s officials to boost their skills while learning from ones who are adjudged to be the best in the business.”
The 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup will take place in Guwahati, Goa, Kolkata, Kochi, Navi Mumbai and New Delhi between 6 and 28 October 2017 and the final will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata.