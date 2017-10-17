FIFA U-17 WC: FIFA and Feeding India celebrate World Food Day

New Delhi, Oct 17: Every year on the 16th October, World Food Day is celebrated all around the world with a noble cause which mainly reflects the moto to feed the poor and the persons who are hungry with a point to assure food safety and nutritious diets for all.
This year the event also has been held in India and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the FIFA U-17 World Cup teamed up with Feeding India, a Popular Indian non-profit organisation who aims to ease the obstacle of starvation, malnutrition and food waste in India to make the event successful.
The FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 took a sustainability initiatives at the start of the tournament which mainly targets of minimising food wastage and in the wonderful occasion of World Food Day, the governing body along with the Charitable organisation coordinated a very special event for 70 girls at a Feeding India shelter home in Delhi.
They took delicious food for all the girls along with them and 'Kheleo', the highly popular official mascot for the tournament, handed the foods to all of them. At the end, all the 70 girls were also given a football as a souvenir of the cause.
Palak Gupta, caretaker at the shelter home, said, "We have seen India playing in the FIFA U-17 World Cup matches on TV and it has got the kids really interested in football. I am sure they can't wait to play the beautiful game with the balls they have received."
Feeding Indian currently has more than 7,500 volunteers in over 55 cities and are also part of the team of volunteers for the FIFA U-17 World Cup and are helping to donate leftover food at all six tournament venues to shelter homes.
They have already served meals to 9 million people in this short span of time since their foundation and we wish them all the best for their noble cause which may establish an end to the massive food waste in India.