FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: A close look at Team India's Midfielders

New Delhi, Oct 6: Team India is all set to leave a mark on the world stage from Friday (October 6) as the Boys in Blue will start their journey in their maiden global tournament, FIFA Under-17 World Cup 2017.
India will start their World Cup journey in the Group A match against the US. They are also clubbed with Colombia, Ghana in the Group A.
Twenty four countries will lock horns for the most prestigious trophy and total 52 matches will be played throughout the tournament, spanning 22 days.
Here's a look at Team India's under-17 football team's midfield profile:
Amarjit Singh
The 16-year-old has been chosen as the captain of team India. The Manipur youngster was voted as the captain by 26 of the 27 probables and now all the hope of the nation will rely upon his performance.
The midfielder is most likely partner Suresh Singh in the centre of the midfield from where he can control the tempo of his team. Amarjit is a hardworking player who is a workhorse and very calm with the ball.
Suresh Singh
The Manipuri midfield lynchpin who will cover the defensive position of the midfield. He was also the Captain of the Indian team for last year's AFC U-16 Championship in Goa and also scored the last-gasp penalty in the 97th-minute to tie the match against Saudi Arabia, the only Asian side to win the U-17 World Cup.
Coach De Matos will want the best out of him in the tournament to give the team a proper shape to launch an attack and a defensive stability to organise the team properly.
Jeakson Singh
Another central midfielder from Manipur and also the cousin of team's captain Amarjit, The youngster is an academy product of Chandigarh Football Academy and later turned to the Minerva Academy. He impressed the national team coach in a match against Minerva versus U17 squad, from which he got the call for the national team.
Ninthoinganba Meetei
The speedy winger has already shown his commitment and determination on the field after he appeared on the field just three days after his father passed away due to thyroid cancer. Meetei mostly will not be included in the starting XI, however, will be there in the subs from where he can make an impact with his raw pace and skills.
Lalengmawia
The 16-year-old Mizoram boy is the defensive cover of Suresh Singh and most likely will make it to the bench. However, the young player is more versatile with the ball and has a tendency moving forward and picking the most likely goal scoring pass.
Komal Thatal
The star of the Indian team who is also reportedly tracked by Premier League giants Manchester United for a trial. That made his first mark during the BRICS cup where he scored a superb goal against mighty Brazil.
The boy from Sikkim is also the leading scorer of the U-17 team with nine goals and can cause havoc in the opponents defence with his tremendous pace and skills in the wings. The youngster whose natural position is in left-wing can also play as the attacking playmaker.
Abhijit Sarkar
The number 10 jersey holder of team India. The boy from Bengal started playing from a young age of five and later shifted to AIFF academy in Goa.
Sarkar will most likely play in the playmaker role in the team however, the 17-year-old is termed as the most versatile player in the team and can be deployed at any position in the midfield as well as on the wing. The cool and calm composure on the ball is key nature of Sarkar and the Men in Blue will massively rely upon the playmaker for creating chances for the forwards.
Mohammad Shahjahan
Another boy from the Minerva Academy who impressed during their friendly match against the U17 team.
The 17-year-old was earlier called by former Nicolai Adam in the national team, however, he was frustrated with football at a time when the former coach Nicolai Adam repeatedly played him out of position in the midfield instead of the wing and did not make him comfortable with the set-up.
He was later omitted from the squad, however, later that year he joined Minerva academy and from then on he once again proved his worth and made a cut into new coach De Matos's set up.
Nongdamba Naorem
Naorem scored the only goal that helped Minerva Punjab beat India U-17 in a friendly and opened the door of four players into the Indian team. The skilful winger also scored India's only goal against Chile in their impressive 1-1 draw against the Latin biggies in a friendly. The Imphal player is comfortable on both the flanks and will mostly be used as a sub in the team.
Rahul Praveen
Rahul is the lone player from Kerala in the Indian team and made the breakthrough during a coaching camp. The versatile player is mainly a winger, however, coach De Matos also often use him as a lone striker in a defensive set up.