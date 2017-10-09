FIFA U-17 World Cup: Costa Rica look to open account against Guinea

Margao, October 9: Costa Rica would look to put the opening loss behind and hope for a positive result when they meet Guinea in a Group C match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup here on Tuesday (October 10).
Costa Rica lost to Germany in their opening game of the tournament. Costa Rica, who showed a lot of urgency in their attack in the beginning, gave a good account of themselves before losing through substitute Noah Awuku's late goal.
"Now, we have no option but to win against Guinea tomorrow to remain in contention for the knockout stage. The Africans are physically strong and we need to overcome them with our skillful ball play which we are known for.
"The boys know what is expected from them, and hopefully, they play their best and win tomorrow to keep us in contention for the knock-out stage," said coach Breansse Camacho.
Guinea will be without their key defender Cherif Camara, who got a red card in the last match. They will be looking for a win to keep their hopes alive. They looked impressive against Iran in the first half and had several chances that went abegging.
They were over ambitious in their attack in the second half and left their defence exposed, which Iran capitalised. The Africans conceded a penalty and were down to 10 man when Camara was sent off for a harsh tackle.