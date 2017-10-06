FIFA U-17 World Cup: Dominant USA ease past India 3-0

New Delhi, October 6: India's debut at a FIFA competition ended in a 3-0 loss after the FIFA U-17 World Cup hosts fell to USA in their Group A opener in New Delhi on Friday.
A passionate crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium roared the home side on throughout the duration of this historic match for Indian football, reports fifa.com.
However, it was John Hackworth's Stars andStripes that showed their qualities in getting their tournament account off to a winning start.
Ghana make winning start. NZ, Turkey split points
USA's match winner came from the penalty spot on the half-hour mark.
Josh Sargent picked up where he left off at the U-20 World Cup in Korea Republic earlier this year by converting the spot-kick after the American captain was fouled in the box by Jitendra Singh.
The Stars and Stripes doubled their lead shortly after the break when Chris Durkin struck home a USA corner that deflected past India goalkeeper Dheeraj Moirangthem.
The Americans wrapped up a convincing victory on 84 minutes through Andrew Carleton moments after India struck the crossbar with their best chance of the match.
Paraguay win
In another match, Latin American powerhouse Paraguay scrapped past Mali 3-2.
Paraguay did the early running with goals in the 12th and 17th minute through A Galeano and L Sanchez respectively.
Mali nullifed those early strikes via H Drame (20th) and N'Diyae (34th). After intense battle for supremacy, Paraguay hit the crucial goal in the 55th minute through a penalty taken by A Rodriguez.