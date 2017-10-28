FIFA U-17 World Cup: England and Spain all set to create history

Kolkata, October 28: England and Spain are locking horns in the first-ever all-European summit clash of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup which will have a new champion on Saturday (October 28).
England and Spain remain in contention for the top honour after three weeks of high intensity and top quality football. And both sides will be seeking their maiden title when they come out in front of the full-capacity 66,000-odd crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday (October 28).
A goal feast can be expected from two of the most aggressive sides in the tournament. While England have scored 18 goals so far, Spain have 15 to their credit.
They are playing in their maiden final in their fourth appearance while Spain have featured losing finalists on three earlier occasions in 1991, 2003 and 2007.
It will be a repeat of the European U-17 Championship match in Croatia in May when Spain had emerged winners on a penalty shootout after a 2-2 stalemate in the regulation time and the Three Lions will be looking for revenge.
Attendance for the final game is more than 56,000. That means India have already set a new record in FIFA U-17 World Cup history.