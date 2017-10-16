FIFA U-17 World Cup: Mexico inspired by Gandhi and Teresa

Bengaluru, October 16: It would appear a bit strange that Indian icons Mahatma Gandhi and Mother Teresa feature alongside football stategies on the dossier of Mexico head coach Mario Arteaga for the U17 World Cup. However, it is not a mismatch.
'The Father of the Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi did have a huge interest in football, but that was not far from home in South Africa. For those who are well acquainted with the streets of the big cities in Mexico, Bapu does enjoy a larger than life figure than one would imagine, miles away on some foreign shores in Latin America.
Roads named after him, full size busts and a chain of bookstores - all bear Gandhi. Gandhi spent all his life preaching non-violence for which he is regarded as a hero in Mexico.
Meanwhile, another Indian-based saint of peace and kindness, Mother Teresa, from Calcutta visited the north-western border town of Tijuana four times helping branch out her Missionaries of Charities - appearing no less than a Messiah to the underprivileged people of the nation.
"There are so many important personalities in India. But for Americas there are two foreign persons, Gandhi and Teresa who represent India whom they admire in the entire Americas, especially in our country. They want to know as much as possible about the two", Arteaga said in a press conference held in Guwahati.
He said, “sightseeing and looking at the cities can wait. It's very important to focus on the tournament as much as possible."
Mexico entered the World Cup as one of the heavyweights, given their recent history of finishing in the last four in each of the past three editions and also lifting the trophy in 2011. However, a 1-1 draw against Iraq and a 2-3 loss against England have put them on the backfoot.