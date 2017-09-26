FIFA U-17 World Cup: South American Champions touchdown

Bengaluru, September 26: Three-time champions Brazil are scheduled to touchdown on Tuesday (September 26) ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup which will start in India from October 6.
Sources said the team will arrive in the morning and is expected to train at the Mumbai Football Arena in suburban Andheri in the evening.
Brazil will play against New Zealand in a practise game on September 28 at the Andheri complex. Brazil have been placed in Group D along with DPR Korea, Niger and Spain. They kick off their campaign against Spain at Kochi on October 7.
The squad, which was announced by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) earlier this month, will feature the promising Vinicius Junior.
Junior currently represents Flamengo in the Brazilian top division and has scored seven goals in Brazil's unbeaten run to the U-17 South American Championship title earlier this year which helped the team qualify for the U-17 World Cup. He was also named the best player of the tournament.
The 17-year-old also made a transfer agreement with Spanish giants Real Madrid earlier this year, which will be effective from July 2018.
Here is complete squad for the tournament:
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Gabriel Brazao, Lucas Alexandre, Yuri Sena.
Defenders: Wesley, Luan Candido, Weverson, Lucas Halter, Matheus Stockl, Rodrigo Guth and Vitor Eduardo.
Midfielders: Alanzinho, Marcos Antonio, Rodrigo Nestor, Victor Bobsin, Victor Yan and Vitinho.
Forwards: Brenner, Lincoln, Paulinho, Vinicius Junior, Yuri Alberto.