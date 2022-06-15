FIFA U17 Women's World Cup 2022: Dates, India Schedule, Venues, Final Date -- All you need to know

New Delhi, June 15: The FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup 2022 schedule has been announced on Wednesday (June 15), and the matches will begin on October 11, 2022 across various venues in India.
The matches will be played between October 11 and October 30, and the while the semifinals will be played in Goa, the final will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, announced the FIFA.
Bhubaneswar is set to host India's three group stage matches beginning on October 11. The official draw will take place on June 24th.
The 24 group stage games will conclude on October 18 and the matches will be shared among all three host states – Odisha, Goa and Maharashtra.
The quarter-final round of games will be held on October 21 and 22 following which the semi-finals will be held on October 26.
The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar will see hosts India compete in all three group stage games on October 11, 14 and 17.
Meanwhile, the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda will equally share the four quarterfinal games.
The LOC Project Directors, Ankush Arora and Nandini Arora, in a joint statement said, "We are extremely grateful to FIFA, our host states and all other stakeholders for their continued support in the aligned vision of uplifting women's football.
“The launch of the schedule is a significant moment on the road to the historic tournament.
“The preparations for hosting India's second FIFA competition are progressing as per timelines and we remain confident of delivering a highly successful tournament, one which will provide a platform for future stars of women’s football to shine."
A total of 32 games contested by 16 teams will decide the winner of the seventh edition of the biennial youth tournament over 10 match-days, with each venue hosting double headers on each match day.
Promoting women in leadership, the LOC has equipped the Indian footballing ecosystem with 162 female coaches in the grassroots through its legacy initiative, the Coach Education Scholarship Programme.
Further editions of both, the coaching programme and the football carnival, are planned in the lead up to the 11th October kick off.
Key facts of FIFA U-17 Women’s WC
WC starts on: October 11
WC ends on: October 30
Total matches: 32
Host States: Goa, Maharashtra, Odisha
Venues: DY Patil Stadium, Fatorda Stadium, Kalinga Stadium.
India’s venue: All matches at Kalinga Stadium, Odisha.
India’s Match Dates: October 11, 14, 17.
Tournament Draw: June 24
Quarterfinals: October 21, 22
Semifinals: October 26
Final: October 30.
Final venue: DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.