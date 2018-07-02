FIFA WC 2018 Highlights: Neymar, Firmino take Brazil into quarterfinals

Samara, July 2: Full time: Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 and they will face either Belgium or Japan.
88th Minute: Roberto Firmino takes Brazil 2-0 up after cashing in on an excellent pass by Neymar.
80 Minutes: Bit of drama there in that passage thanks to Neymar histrionics.
70 Minutes: Brazil sustained momentum after that goal.
60 Minutes: Brazil nearly had their second but Mexico custodian Ochoa is equal to the task and parry a Neymar kick.
51 Minutes: Brazil are up 1-0 thanks to a slid from Neymar
The second half is on now. 0-0 is the scoreline.
Half-time: Brazil 0 vs Mexico 0
40 Minutes: Brazil made couple of long range shots through Coutinho and Neymar but long away from goal too.
30 Minutes: Brazil continue to struggle to make an impact as Mexico are still the dominant side. Pace, possession and ball control -- Mexico are in front.
20 Minutes: Hello Brazil, where are you? Apart from a corner, it has been Mexico all the way.
10 Minutes: Mexico looked impressive matching their tagline of a technically good side forcing Brazil to concede a couple of corners.
Andres Guardado cannot think of a better way for Mexico to end their last-16 hoodoo than against five-time World Cup winners Brazil.
The two nations meet in Samara on Monday (July 2) as Mexico aim to finally rid themselves of the "curse of the fifth game" - an unwanted run that stretches back 24 years.
In each of the past six finals, El Tri have been dumped out in the second round, most painfully against Netherlands four years ago when they led with two minutes remaining only to lose 2-1 in stoppage time. Brazil, by contrast, have reached at least the last eight in those six editions, advancing to three finals during that period and winning two of them.
Tite's side are being touted as favourites for a sixth world crown in Russia, but Guardado says the lofty expectations placed on the Selecao would only make victory all the sweeter for his team. "We're not going to have any excuse like this. If we get it, it's because we did things really well," the Mexico captain said.
"We'd finished first in the group and with all respect to Switzerland, if we'd beaten Switzerland people would've said, 'Oh, it's because it's Switzerland.' That's how we are.
"So we're up against the perfect scenario against Brazil, the five-time champions and it's a great scenario. We're all really excited about this opportunity football has given us, a situation that can't get any better, and hopefully we're able to finally take this step."
The teams are in for #BRAMEX! #WorldCup— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 2, 2018
👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/cayJmgV2fJ
In his pre-match media conference, Guardado singled out Brazil talisman Neymar as someone who "likes to exaggerate fouls and throw himself on the ground a lot", but Casemiro says his team-mate can cope with any pressure or criticism heaped upon him.
"He's making a difference. In the first game, everyone may have played a regular game, but he has already proved to be freer against Serbia, he made a great match," said the Real Madrid midfielder.
#BRAMEX // This is how they are shaping up in Samara...#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/LNwCYsrKTP— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 2, 2018
"He knows how to handle it. That's why he's Neymar, the great player in Brazil. He's been a superstar for a long time. He knows how to handle criticism. If Neymar does not play a game well, take a shot. If he plays a game well, he's the best in the world. He's used to it."
Mexico, who lost 3-0 to Sweden last time out to end up second in Group F, will have to cope without centre-back Hector Moreno, who is suspended. Group E winners Brazil, meanwhile, have concerns over Marcelo after back spasms caused him to leave the field inside the opening 10 minutes against Serbia.
