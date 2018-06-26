Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

FIFA WC 2018: Women scribes complain of growing sexual harassment cases

Posted By:
Women journalists are getting targeted by unruly fans in Russia
Women journalists are getting targeted by unruly fans in Russia

Moscow, June 26: A Brazilian sports journalist dodged a man who jumped onscreen to try and kiss her on Sunday (June 24) in Yekaterinburg before turning to tell him that his actions were unacceptable, reports DW.com

It was the second highly publicised incident of sexual harassment of female reporters at the World Cup, following last week's incident of a man harassing a Colombian journalist during a live broadcast for Deutsche Welle. The man subsequently apologized and called it a "misunderstanding." (WATCH FAN TRYING TO KISS BRAZILIAN WOMAN SCRIBE)

The video shows Julia Guimaraes, a sports journalist for Brazil's TV Globo and sportv, standing in front of the stadium in Yekaterinburg before the Senegal-Japan game.

She leans away from the man as he tries to kiss her and then turns to tell him off. The 22-second clip went viral on Twitter, with Globo's tweet of the video drawing over 1.9 million views. (WATCH WOMEN SCRIBES NARRATING THEIR DIFFICULTIES)

"Don't do this! Never do this again," Guimaraes forcefully tells the man. "Don't do this. I don't allow you to do this, never, OK? This is not polite. This is not right. Never do this. Never do this to a woman, OK? Respect."

The man can be heard abashedly saying, "I'm sorry, I'm sorry, OK," from off-screen as Guimaraes rebuked him.

On her personal Twitter account, Guimaraes linked to the Globosport video of the incident.

"It's difficult to find words," she wrote. "Fortunately, I have never experienced this in Brazil! Here it has happened to me twice already. Sad! Shameful!"

In a subsequent Globo article, Guimaraes said the first incident took place before the Egypt-Uruguay game on June 15, and that she has been frequently experiencing harassment while in Russia that has included aggressive looks" and offensive songs.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 12:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2018
    Read in Telugu: ఆగ్రహం: మహిళా రిపోర్టర్‌‌కు లైవ్‌లో ముద్దు (వీడియో)

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue