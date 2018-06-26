FIFA WC 2018: Women scribes complain of growing sexual harassment cases

Moscow, June 26: A Brazilian sports journalist dodged a man who jumped onscreen to try and kiss her on Sunday (June 24) in Yekaterinburg before turning to tell him that his actions were unacceptable, reports DW.com
It was the second highly publicised incident of sexual harassment of female reporters at the World Cup, following last week's incident of a man harassing a Colombian journalist during a live broadcast for Deutsche Welle. The man subsequently apologized and called it a "misunderstanding." (WATCH FAN TRYING TO KISS BRAZILIAN WOMAN SCRIBE)
Lamentável: torcedor tenta beijar repórter Julia Guimarães antes do jogo entre Japão e Senegal em Ecaterimburgo. Hoje o @showdavida exibe reportagem sobre assédio contra mulheres na Rússia pic.twitter.com/UpuF1KtNf9— globoesportecom (@globoesportecom) June 24, 2018
The video shows Julia Guimaraes, a sports journalist for Brazil's TV Globo and sportv, standing in front of the stadium in Yekaterinburg before the Senegal-Japan game.
She leans away from the man as he tries to kiss her and then turns to tell him off. The 22-second clip went viral on Twitter, with Globo's tweet of the video drawing over 1.9 million views. (WATCH WOMEN SCRIBES NARRATING THEIR DIFFICULTIES)
#deixaelatrabalhar pic.twitter.com/jlw0pQz9a2— #Deixaelatrabalhar (@deixaelatrab) March 25, 2018
"Don't do this! Never do this again," Guimaraes forcefully tells the man. "Don't do this. I don't allow you to do this, never, OK? This is not polite. This is not right. Never do this. Never do this to a woman, OK? Respect."
The man can be heard abashedly saying, "I'm sorry, I'm sorry, OK," from off-screen as Guimaraes rebuked him.
On her personal Twitter account, Guimaraes linked to the Globosport video of the incident.
"It's difficult to find words," she wrote. "Fortunately, I have never experienced this in Brazil! Here it has happened to me twice already. Sad! Shameful!"
In a subsequent Globo article, Guimaraes said the first incident took place before the Egypt-Uruguay game on June 15, and that she has been frequently experiencing harassment while in Russia that has included aggressive looks" and offensive songs.
