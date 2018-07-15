Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Awards: Full list of winners: Mbappe, Modric, Kane headline list

Posted By: MyKhel Team
Kylian Mbappe bagged the best young player award in the FIFA awards of the World Cup 2018
Moscow, July 15: Harry Kane has won the Golden Boot for the 2018 World Cup. Luka Modric of Croatia was awarded the Golden Ball for helping his team to the World Cup final with his outstanding play in the middle of the park.

Kane, the England captain, scored six times in seven appearances to claim the prize for the tournament's top scorer. Meanwhile, Belgium custodian Thibaut Courtois won the Golden Glove award for the best goalkeeper.

The Tottenham forward is the first England player to win the award since Gary Lineker, who scored six times in the 1986 finals.

Kane finished two goals ahead of Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, Russia's Denis Cheryshev, Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo and France duo Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe, the latter two both scoring in France's 4-2 final victory over Croatia.

The 24-year-old only scored three of his goals from open play, two of which were headers in the 2-1 opening group win over Tunisia. His other came when he deflected in a Ruben Loftus-Cheek shot against Panama.

Kane's other three goals came from the penalty spot: two against Panama, and one in the last-16 game with Colombia.

World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe has won the FIFA Young Player award for his performances at Russia 2018. The Paris Saint-Germain star is the second France player in a row to win the prize, after teammate Paul Pogba claimed four years ago.

The award, which can only be won by players born on or after January 1, is given to the outstanding young footballer at the finals.

"Technical qualities such as skill, style and charisma are taken into account, but so are other important factors such as a sense of fair play and a genuine impression that the player is playing for the love of the game," according to FIFA.

Mbappe scored four times in seven appearances to help his country lift a second world title, netting in the 4-2 win over Croatia in Sunday's final.

The 19-year-old became the first teenager to score twice in the same World Cup game since Pele in 1958 when he hit a double in the 4-3 last-16 win win over Argentina.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 15, 2018, 23:34 [IST]
