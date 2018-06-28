FIFA World Cup 2018: Christian Eriksen names one major issue with VAR

Bengaluru, June 28: Denmark and Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen has suggested that world's biggest ever footballing event is getting harmed from the newly added effect of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and that innovation is displacing the pure appeal of the game.
The inclusion of VAR at the World Cup has raised eyebrows and caused endless disputes following some of the controversial decisions during group stage games. The technology has already contributed a record 22 penalties till now.
Many footballers and managers have already questioned the inclusion of the technology, whereas, many have also presented the argument that when the same onfield referee has a huge role to play and can still get things wrong during the final VAR decision, how can the decisions be clear?
Eriksen's Denmark booked their place in the round of 16 following their goalless draw against France. However, the Danish player has now added his own thoughts regarding the VAR inclusion.
Denmark have been on the receiving end of the technology two out three occasions, so far, in the World Cup. They have conceded two spot kicks with the help of VAR, one spot-kick conceded by Yussuf Poulsen - a handball in the draw with Australia, and a sliding tackle in the 1-0 win over Peru.
Eriksen has suggested that the actual charm of a football game is being hampered with VAR furthermore the natural instincts of many players inside the penalty box has been affected which he believes is not good for the game.
"So far it's been against us - we played two games and had two penalties against us, so we're not for it," said Eriksen.
"It's trying to make the game perfect but I think football is losing a bit of its charm. As a player, you expect something to happen every time you're in the box. If someone falls down, you get nervous because the referees have to watch it back... and then anything can happen!
"There's a lot of difference compared to the feeling you normally have when someone is in the penalty box."
Denmark reached the World Cup knockout phase by finishing second in Group C and now it has set themselves up for a round-of-16 meeting with Group D winners Croatia on Sunday.
Eriksen played a big part in taking them up in the next stage as the Tottenham playmaker has scored one and assisted the same in three matches so far.
