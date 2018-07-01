Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

FIFA World Cup 2018: Dalic hopes Modric takes Golden Ball from Messi

Argentinas Lionel Messi (left) and Croatias Luka Modric in action during Group Stage of FIFA World Cup
Argentina's Lionel Messi (left) and Croatia's Luka Modric in action during Group Stage of FIFA World Cup

Nizhny Novgorod, July 1: Zlatko Dalic hopes Luka Modric will be named the best player at the 2018 World Cup as it will mean Croatia have done something "significant" in Russia.

Croatia vs Denmark Preview | Fixtures

Modric has been widely praised as one of the standout performers from the group stage, having inspired his side to take nine points out of nine against Iceland, Argentina and Nigeria.

All eyes will be on the Real Madrid midfielder again on Sunday (July 1), when he does battle with Denmark star Christian Eriksen in the last-16 clash in Nizhny Novgorod, where he scored a stunning goal in the 3-0 win over Argentina.

With Jorge Sampaoli's side having lost 4-3 to France in a thriller on Saturday, the Golden Ball won by Lionel Messi back in 2014 is now almost certainly set to end up in different hands.

And Dalic thinks Croatia will likely have had a tournament to remember if Modric is the eventual winner.

"It's not going to go to Messi because they are 4-2 down right now," he told a news conference, which took place during Argentina's clash with France.

"I'd be the happiest man on earth if did it. It would mean Croatia have done something significant. I hope this is so."

Croatia have been tipped as possible candidates to go all the way at the World Cup due to their performances in the group stage, but Dalic says those games will count for nothing if they do not deliver against Denmark.

"Our greatest pressure comes from within," he said. "We've achieved something in the groups but it will mean nothing if we don't underline that.

"The group is now behind us. It gives us some confidence in our ability but we can't dwell on that. I'm fully confident in the squad, I know it won't be easy.

"It's nice to hear we've been recognised as a team who played well in the group but let me reiterate: it will mean nothing if we do not underline it ."

For Dalic, the 2018 finals will be remembered as the peak of his career, regardless of the result at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

"I'm so proud to be a part of this and if we play well, I think we will have achieved a great thing for ourselves, our families and Croatia," he said. "This is what keeps me going.

"I have to be calm but there's a struggle in me. If God allows , we'll be overjoyed. If not, I'll be proud of the time I've spent with these boys. Whatever comes next, these will have been the best days of my career."

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Sunday, July 1, 2018, 0:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue