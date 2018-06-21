FIFA World Cup 2018, Live Updates: Argentina vs Croatia

Nizhny Novgorod, June 21: Argentina battle Croatia in their second FIFA World Cup 2018 Group D match knowing that a draw or a loss will end their quest for glory.
4 MIN Attempt saved. Ivan Perisic's left footed shot is saved in the bottom right corner by Caballero.
Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli stuck with Sergio Aguero over Gonzalo Higuain to lead the line again, but dropped winger Angel Di Maria among three changes to his starting eleven.
Meanwhile, Croatia's only change was to drop striker Andrej Kramaric for midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.
Here is how the teams line up:
Argentina: Caballero, Mercado, Tagliafico, Acuna, Mascherano, Otamendi, Salvio, Meza, Perez, Messi, Aguero
Croatia: Subasic, Vrsaljko, Strinic, Lovren, Vida, Rakitic, Modric, Brozovic, Perisic, Mandzukic, Rebic
Failure to beat Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod could strike a damaging blow to Jorge Sampaoli's side in their quest to go one better than in 2014, when they lost the final to Germany.
Sampaoli's side were held to a 1-1 draw in their opening game by tournament debutants Iceland, with Lionel Messi saw a crucial penalty saved in that stalemate in Moscow. While, Croatia are on the back of a 2-0 win over Nigeria.
The last time the two nations met was in FIFA World Cup 1998, where Argentina egded Croatia 1-0.
Starting as favourites to win the tournament, Argentina were left disappointed in the group opener against the Euro giant-killers Iceland, who made Messi struggle for most part of the game.
The pressure is starting to mount on Messi in particular. He managed 11 shots against Iceland without scoring and has not hit the back of the net at the World Cup with any of his last 21 attempts.
However, Sampaoli has a plan to help the Barcelona superstar Messi in this clash with the introduction of Cristian Pavon in the starting line up.
Croatia led by the likes of Ivan Rakitic and Luka Modric will keep things simple and try to frustrate the Argentines. Meanwhile, Messi's Barcelona team-mate Rakitic feels it will a tough task as he claims that the Argentine forward will be uber motivated for the clash.
