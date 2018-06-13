Football

FIFA World Cup 2018: Fernando Hierro to take charge of Spain after Lopetegui sacking

Posted By:
Fernando Hierro will be in charge of Spain for the entire tournament
Fernando Hierro will be in charge of Spain for the entire tournament

Bengaluru, June 13: Fernando Hierro has been named as the coach of the Spain team. The Spanish team was thrown into turmoil on Wednesday (June 13), just a day prior to the start of the FIFA World Cup, when the Spanish football federation sacked coach Julen Lopetegui.

A day before World Cup Spain sack coach Lopetegui

The coach, who took up the job of coaching La Liga giants Real Madrid on Tuesday (June 12), was unceremoniously sacked two days before Spain's opening World Cup game. He was replaced by Hierro a couple of hours later.

Hierro, the former Real Madrid captain was asked to step into the managers role amidst all the chaos. Hierro was the sporting director of the national side. He had been the sporting director since last November and will now take up the role of head coach. He will conduct his first training session on Thursday (June 14).

The 50-year-old will be in the dugout for Spain's opening game against Portugal in Sochi on Friday (June 15) evening. The former Spanish player will be in charge of the national team throughout the World Cup in Russia. After Portugal, Spain will take on Iran and then Morocco.

The decision to sack the coach, ends a two-year period in the job for Lopetegui, whose contract was supposed to run until the end of the 2020 European Championships.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: RMD 3 - 1 LIV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 18:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue