FIFA World Cup 2018: Fernando Hierro to take charge of Spain after Lopetegui sacking

Bengaluru, June 13: Fernando Hierro has been named as the coach of the Spain team. The Spanish team was thrown into turmoil on Wednesday (June 13), just a day prior to the start of the FIFA World Cup, when the Spanish football federation sacked coach Julen Lopetegui.
OFFICIAL | Fernando Hierro to assume role as Spain Head Coach for the 2018 Russia World Cup https://t.co/r2vHeLAKxS pic.twitter.com/2TZjVfFypQ— Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) June 13, 2018
The coach, who took up the job of coaching La Liga giants Real Madrid on Tuesday (June 12), was unceremoniously sacked two days before Spain's opening World Cup game. He was replaced by Hierro a couple of hours later.
Hierro, the former Real Madrid captain was asked to step into the managers role amidst all the chaos. Hierro was the sporting director of the national side. He had been the sporting director since last November and will now take up the role of head coach. He will conduct his first training session on Thursday (June 14).
🇪🇸 Fernando Hierro is set to lead Spain into the #WorldCup, 13 years after an eventful #PL farewell... pic.twitter.com/YrETlxkN9U— Premier League (@premierleague) June 13, 2018
The 50-year-old will be in the dugout for Spain's opening game against Portugal in Sochi on Friday (June 15) evening. The former Spanish player will be in charge of the national team throughout the World Cup in Russia. After Portugal, Spain will take on Iran and then Morocco.
The decision to sack the coach, ends a two-year period in the job for Lopetegui, whose contract was supposed to run until the end of the 2020 European Championships.
