FIFA World Cup 2018: Group E analysis (Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia, Costa Rica)

Bengaluru, June 5: The FIFA World Cup 2018 will kick off in less than 10 days when hosts Russia take on Saudi Arabia in a Group A encounter at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14.
The 32 teams that have made the final stages of the World Cup have been pooled into eight groups of four teams each. The group stage will be played in a round-robin format after which the top-two sides in each group will qualify for the Round of 16. Then on, the knockout stages - Round of 16, quarterfinals, semi-finals and final - will determine who will be crowned the world champions of football on July 15 in Moscow.
FIFA WC 2018: FIXTURES | GROUPS | TEAM ANALYSIS: BRAZIL
Defending champions Germany are placed in a relatively easy Group F featuring Mexico, Sweden and Korea. Group B, which has 2010 winners Spain, Euro 2016 champions Portugal, Morocco and Iran appears to be the group of death. Argentina are in tricky Group D alongside Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria, while Brazil spearhead a lowkey Group E comprising Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.
Here, MyKhel predicts how each group will pan out in Russia.
Group E
Countries: Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia, Costa Rica.
Fixtures: June 17: Costa Rica vs Serbia (5.30 pm IST, Samara)
Brazil vs Switzerland (11.30 pm IST, Rostov)
June 22: Brazil vs Costa Rica (5.30 pm IST, Krestovsky)
Serbia vs Switzerland (11.30 pm IST, Kaliningrad)
June 27: Brazil vs Serbia (11.30 pm IST, Moscow)
Switzerland vs Costa Rica (11.30 pm IST, Nizhny).
Key game: Brazil vs Switzerland
Interesting battles: Neymar (Brazil) vs Keylor Navas (Costa Rica); Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) vs Philippe Coutinho (Brazil); Nemanja Matic (Serbia) vs Philippe Coutinho (Brazil).
Group prediction: Brazil are the clear favourites and should top the group as other teams pale in comparison with the South Americans in the man-to-man marking. A team comprising of Neymar, Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus, Casemiro, Marcelo, Paulinho etc should not find it tough to emerge the group winner.
10 dias para a Copa do Mundo. Chega logo! 1⃣0⃣▶️🇷🇺 #GigantesPorNatureza #SeleçãoBrasileira pic.twitter.com/sAKLtwTi8F— CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) June 4, 2018
Having said that, Costa Rica, who have one of the best goalkeepers in Keylor Navas in their ranks, Serbia and Switzerland, teams full of players who have rich European experience, are capable of stretching the five-time champions. The European sides will be hoping to emulate Norway, who shocked Brazil in a Group A match in the 1998 World Cup in France.
Players like Serbia's Matic, who plays for Manchester United, and Switzerland's Granit Xhaka, who plies his trade in Arsenal, know a thing or two about big time football and would not get easily bogged down by Brazil's awesome reputation. The group looks plain and smooth from the periphery but the undercurrents are strong.
Let’s keep getting those results! pic.twitter.com/LfvxU5eJUh— Nemanja Matic (@_Nemanjamatic) April 2, 2018
Group picks: Brazil and Switzerland should form the 1-2 in this group unless Serbia find their mojo. Costa Rica should be happy playing the Little Brother part in the big boys game.
OTHER GROUP ANALYSIS: GROUP F| GROUP G | GROUP H
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.