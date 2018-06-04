FIFA World Cup 2018: Group H analysis (Poland, Japan, Colombia, Senegal)

Bengaluru, June 4: The FIFA World Cup 2018 will kick off in less than 10 days when hosts Russia take on Saudi Arabia in a Group A encounter at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14.
The 32 teams that have made the final stages of the World Cup have been pooled into eight groups of four teams each. The group stage will be played in a round-robin format after which the top-two sides in each group will qualify for the Round of 16. Then on, the knockout stages - Round of 16, quarterfinals, semi-finals and final - will determine who will be crowned the world champions of football on July 15 in Moscow.
Defending champions Germany are placed in a relatively easy Group F featuring Mexico, Sweden and Korea. Group B, which has 2010 winners Spain, Euro 2016 champions Portugal, Morocco and Iran appears to be the group of death. Argentina are in tricky Group D alongside Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria, while Brazil spearhead a lowkey Group E comprising Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.
Here, MyKhel predicts how each group will pan out in Russia.
Group H
Countries: Poland, Japan, Colombia, Senegal
Fixtures: Colombia vs Japan at 5.30 pm IST on June 19 (Saransk)
Poland vs Senegal at 8.30 pm IST on June 19 (Moscow Spartak)
Japan vs Senegal at 8.30 pm IST on June 24 (Ekaterinburg)
Poland vs Colombia at 11.30 pm IST on June 24 (Kazan)
Japan vs Poland at 7.30 pm IST on June 28 (Volgograd)
Senegal vs Colombia at 7.30 pm IST on June 28 (Samara)
Key game: Poland vs Colombia
Interesting battles in Group H: Robert Lewandowski (Poland) vs Davinson Sanchez (Colombia)
Sadio Mane (Senegal) vs Kamil Glik (Poland)
Shinji Kagawa (Japan) vs James Rodriguez (Colombia)
Lewandoski was all guns blazing for the qualifiers. Can he continue the form in the finals?#GoPlayBook #Talent #Opportunity #Recognition #WorldCup #FIFA #FIFAWorldCup #Football #InstaFootball #Soccer #Argentina #Germany #Polska #Lewa #Lewandoski #Bayern #Poland #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/K13yPB9P6h— GoPlayBook (@goplaybook) May 29, 2018
Group predictor: At first glance, Group H appears disintersting yet it's the most open of all the groups at the FIFA World Cup 2018. Poland are the highest-ranked team in the group (No 7 in the world) but they achieved that by not playing any friendlies after qualifying for the World Cup. This could probably work against them as Colombia will push for the top spot in the group from their very first game - against the fledging Japan.
Senegal, famous for their 2002 World Cup surge into the quarterfinals, are the most unpredictable side among the 32 teams playing in the tournament. With pace and agility, they can break down any side on their day but inexperience at the big stage could hurt them.
Japan are coming off three defeats in their recent friendlies. Akira Nishino was elevated into the head coach role after the federation fired Vahid Halilhodzic and the Blue Samurai got only a fortnight's time to train with Nishino ahead of the World Cup.
Group picks: Poland and Colombia to go through (not in the same order). Senegal third and Japan fourth.
Team-by-team analysis: Poland | Colombia | Japan | Senegal
